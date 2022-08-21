Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wishing Tree initiative is designed to help residents live each day to the fullest, with residents encouraged to write down and hang their wishes on the Wishing Tree, which is located in the foyer of the home.

Their wish could be their perfect day, or something they wish they could do and throughout the year, the staff will choose residents at random and grant them their wish.

Seventy-four year-old resident, Ann Thompson, was the most recent resident to have her wish granted.

Ann Thompson at Silkwood Farm in Ossett.

When asked by a staff member “If you could do anything, what would it be?”, Ann thought about what she wanted most.

After some deliberation, she replied “I’d like to eat a big bun – this big” and stretched out her hands.

When the Ashworth Grange team picked Ann’s wish from the tree, they set out to grant it, and whisked Ann away to a local restaurant known for its large cake portions, Silkwood Farm.

When they arrived, Ann couldn’t believe the size of the treats on offer, but decided on a chocolate éclair, and a cold beer to wash it down.

Ann said: “I have had a lovely time. I couldn’t believe the size of my eclair when it came out!

“I thought ‘there is no way I can eat all that', but I gave it a good go.”

Sharon Troy, the home manager at Ashworth Grange, said: “It was fantastic to see Ann’s face when they brought out her chocolate éclair – she had to bring half of it back for supper.

“We absolutely love getting to know our residents, and our wishing tree is a great way to learn more about them.

“It allows us to find out what they love to do most, and spend time with them doing the things they enjoy.

“It’s crucial to the person-centred care we offer here.”

Ashworth Grange, operated by Ideal Carehomes, is a residential and dementia care home where staff deliver person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible.

