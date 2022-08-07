Cleckheaton menswear retailer 'thrilled' to reach final of major national awards

Joshua Adams has been recognised with a place in the London-based Drapers awards.

During the pandemic, the retailer has supported the local community and built a stronger business, resulting in the recent opening of its new store in Ilkey.

In January 2022, Joshua Adams released its own label, based on understanding the target customer and a successful, mutually beneficial business collaboration with Skopes menswear.

The new label is already proving hugely successful and is offered in sizes from small to 6XL.

A spokesperson said the retailer was thrilled to be in the final of the awards.

The spokesperson said: "The store prides itself on catering for everyone, understanding that menswear is never a one-size fits all. Customers encompass all ages, shapes and sizes and the clothes they buy should reflect this, alongside their personality.

"The staff in the store are always welcoming, friendly and helpful with advice and recommendations to ensure that every customer leaves looking and feeling their best."

Inside the Joshua Adams store in Cleckheaton

The awards are open to all independent fashion retailers across the UK and Ireland.