Batley Pride’s ‘biggest and best’ year yet as over 4,000 people attend

Batley Pride on Sunday, July 3, at Wilton Park.

The pride event, which took place on Sunday, July 3, at Wilton Park, included dance displays from the Elaine Howarths dance school and the BCM stars, along with acts from Sophie Dalton, Archie Bradley and Rio and Kiki Horsefield.

The event also featured more than 30 stalls selling a wide variety of products from bath bombs to pride themed crocheted teddies, community stalls such as the Brunswick Centre, Batley Food Bank, Kirklees Wellness Centre, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and food stalls such as a Mexican food stall, a cafe and a mobile bar provided by Batley Taproom.

The event also saw a visit from the local police who interacted with the public and even played a game of football with some of the children.

Kiki Horsefield with the team from First+ Medical solutions.

Craig Munns, event organiser, said: “It was a good day, we helped a lot of people and had over 4,000 people attend, so it was great to see so many people helping the local community.”

Leanne Arbuckle, deputy events coordinator, added: “The event was an amazing success and our biggest and best one yet.

“Everyone was just so relaxed and friendly and it was just nice to see people back out enjoying themselves after the past few years with Covid.

“The day wouldn't have been possible without the group of volunteers who have worked tirelessly organising the event and then being present all day doing many different duties to ensure the event ran smoothly and was a success.”

Event organiser Craig Munns with Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

As well as celebrating Pride, the event fundraising team also helped raise more than £750 for the Batley LGBT Forum.

This money will go towards future events and also help to provide pastoral support group sessions for people who are struggling with their sexuality/gender identity.

Leanne said: “We had some amazing raffle prizes this year, some donated by the public and local businesses.

“We had beauty treatments, hampers and even a family ticket for a home game of the Batley Bulldogs.

“We raised £124 alone on the raffle, which at 20p a ticket just shows the popularity.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater also attended the event and helped throughout the day as a volunteer.

Ms Leadbeater said: “This year’s Batley Pride was fantastic.

“Hundreds of people from across Batley and Spen flocked to Wilton Park for great entertainment, a wide range of stalls and fun activities and quality time with family and friends.

“It was a perfect example of the power of our local community to come together.

“The team of dedicated volunteers who pulled it together worked incredibly hard and deserve huge praise for such a successful event.