Batley and Spen MP gives her support to bowling club’s open day

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater showed her support by attending the open day.

For the past four years Soothill Bowling Club has been able to continue due to the efforts of a small group of member volunteers, which has enabled the club to continue despite the problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, June 12, the club hosted an open day in an effort to increase the membership and to create awareness of the benefits of the bowling green.

The event enabled individuals to give the game a try and has led to new members signing up.

A spokesperson from Soothill Bowling Club said: “We had a most successful afternoon at our open day and a large number of local people attended.

“Soothill Bowling Club would like to thank all those that came along and expressed an interest in playing the game and joining the club. Also, to all our existing members who came along to give help and instruction to those who had never played before.

“A very special thank you to our MP, Kim Leadbeater, who joined in with great enthusiasm and has offered help to the club in obtaining assistance with improving the facilities and obtaining grants for the future running of the club.”

Ms Leadbeater said: “I was delighted to join Stuart and the team at Soothill Bowling Club for their open day on Sunday.

“Bowling is an activity that can be enjoyed by all ages and we have a number of excellent clubs across Batley and Spen.

“I think I’ve made my passion for grassroots sport clear, but we must support our clubs properly - locally and nationally.

“I have invited representatives from sports clubs across the constituency, including Soothill Bowling, to an event on July 7, which will look at funding, facilities and volunteers.