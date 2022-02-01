New images show plans for Kirklees Police District Headquarters in Dewsbury

An artist's impression of how the new custody suite will look at the Kirklees Police District Headquarters in Dewsbury

SES Engineering Services (SES) will working with lead contractor Willmott Dixon on the project, which is scheduled for completion in late 2024.

Located on the former Kirklees College site on Halifax Road, Dewsbury, the new-build state-of-the-art custody suite, office accommodation and adjacent car park will be a flagship project for West Yorkshire Police, and will provide face-to-face support for members of the public, as well as community accessible meeting rooms.

Currently, the site includes several buildings from the 60s and 70s which will be demolished, as well as the Oldroyd Building, built in 1893, which was gifted to the area as an arts and technical college by a local philanthropist of the same name.

An artist's impression showing an aerial view of the new Kirklees Police District Headquarters in Dewsbury

Once refurbished, the police will use this primarily as office accommodation.

SES was appointed following a competitive tender and interview, with the decision based on cost, capability, experience and added social value.

It is the eighth blue light project SES has worked on with Willmott Dixon under the Scape Framework since 2015, with two similar schemes currently on site in Nottingham and Humberside.

Managing director Steve Joyce said this experience, coupled with its well-established relationship with Willmott Dixon, created a compelling case for SES’ appointment.

An overview of the new Kirklees Police District Headquarters in Dewsbury

He added: “I am delighted to be collaborating once more with Willmott Dixon on a significant project for West Yorkshire Police and Kirklees.

"Our combined experience and proven track record of delivering projects requiring highly complex building services within custodial environments will ensure the installation will be completed in a timely fashion and to the exacting standards required by the Home Office.

“We will be working in conjunction with the professional and design teams to deliver a full BIM level two model.

"The project offers the potential for extensive offsite manufacture using our Prism facility, including horizontal distribution modules, risers and plant skids and we are targeting a PMV (pre-manufactured value) of greater than 65 per cent.

"There will also be electric vehicle charging points and PV deployment to assist with sustainability.”

While the cells are very modern and prescriptive in their design, requiring adherence to strict regulations around the safety of both occupants and staff, the Oldroyd Building will be refurbished in sympathy with its existing features, with building services that do not detract from its historic aesthetics.

Andrew Hurcomb, operations director at Willmott Dixon Leeds, added: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to build on our proven track record with SES, which has been developed over many years.

"There will be certain challenges in delivering the contract, not least, because the site is located within a residential area, which will call for careful management of deliveries, plant and machinery and the mitigation of any disturbance for the community.