Warrants were executed in Liversedge overnight following the gunshot and gang making threats at the home on Pyenot Hall Lane in Cleckheaton on Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) is investigating and say a number of police scenes remain in place today in Liversedge and Bradford while their investigation is ongoing.

Seven men and one woman – aged between 19 and 42, and from Kirklees and Bradford – have now been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in connection with the gunshot and are in custody.

A 19-year-old man arrested on Monday in suspicion of firearms offences also remains in custody.

HMET is still appealing for information that might help with their investigation into the incident, which happened at about 3.30pm on Sunday.

A gang of men dark clothing and balaclavas approached the house and made threats before people inside heard a loud bang and the men fled.

Police found damage to the front door "consistent with the discharge of a firearm”.

No one was hurt .

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “Our enquires remain ongoing into this serious incident with nine people in custody today on suspicion of firearms offences.

“I very much continue to appeal for information regarding the offence and anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101 referencing crime number 13220667230.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.