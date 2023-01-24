In February 2022, to combat frequent fly-tipping, officers installed CCTV cameras on both Savile Street and Grange Road in Batley. Signage was also erected to warn of the presence of the equipment.

Savile Street in particular, had been heavily targeted by fly-tippers with the cost to the council of clearing the highway over the preceding 12 months estimated to have reached £50,000.

The cameras soon captured numerous fly-tipping incidents, resulting in 15 individuals and three businesses being summoned to attend court to answer charges under Sections 33 and 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Fly-tipped cardboard and bin bags on Savil Street.

Two of those individuals attended Kirklees Magistrates Court on 12 December 2022.

Arab Hussain, of Upper Road, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to fly-tipping on Savile Street and was fined a total of £694.

Qamer Malik, of Abbey Road, Batley, also pleaded guilty to fly-tipping on Savile Street and was fined a total of £1,602.

Councillor Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, said: “In these cases, our static cameras have proved an invaluable resource to help find and successfully prosecute those responsible.

Fly-tipped garden waste on Savil Street.

“We also often rely on information from residents and would like to thank those who report incidents to us.

“There is no excuse for fly-tipping, it’s a criminal offence. We have several HWRCs in Kirklees, a reuse shop, and we also offer a bulky waste collection service.

“For the few that choose not to abide by the law, we can and do use everything in our power to track them down and make them pay.

“It’s your waste and you are responsible for getting rid of it in the right way.”

Kirklees councillor Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment.

