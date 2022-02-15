Blaise Tapp: The Brit Awards is essential viewing in our house

Adele won artist of the year, album of the year and British song of the year at the 2022 Brit awards (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Blaise Tapp writes: For those of you who only ever indulge in the spoken whimsy of Radio 4, the Brits are a raucous celebration of the best music that this country - not to mention the rest of the world - has to offer.

Even though I own underpants that are older than many of the impossibly cool musicians and artists in the auditorium, it still remains essential viewing in our house after all these years.

These days, the Brits are a serious affair and much slicker than its early years of the eighties, during which the aforementioned Ms Fox hosted the ceremony alongside the bona fide music icon Mick Fleetwood; unwittingly going down as the least successful double act in history. Now, the ceremony is a genuine cultural event and if people still went into offices, it is a fair bet they’d be standing next to the water cooler or the machine that dispenses dreadful coffee and discussing it the following day.

Perhaps understandably, the older I get, the less likely it is that I have heard of the latest big thing, but that doesn’t stop me from trying to learn what the kids of today are listening to. This particular curiosity drives my 12 year old mad and she takes particular exception to my persistent questions about what she listens to.

One surefire way of putting a pre-teen off a particular track or artist is their overweight, uncool old man daring to suggest that he likes what they are listening to.

It has taken me some time, but I have learned not to bang on about music that I think she might like because that recommendation is guaranteed to fall on deaf ears. I have had some success, however, as our vinyl loving girl proudly owns the classic Stone Roses album as well as a Joy Division LP.

Another thing I have finally learned is I am not sure whether there is a particular genre of music that I’m especially partial to. Yes, I have a real fondness for much of what was churned out by bands from Manchester with funny haircuts in the decade between 1985 and 1995, but I also occasionally lose myself in a bit of techno before switching to the melancholy of country and western.

It all depends on what mood I am in; the Chemical Brothers helped me bash out 500 words of half decent copy in double quick time the other day while Al Green is guaranteed to bring a bit of calmness to the Tapp household.

I have never belonged to a particular musical tribe and I like to think there is a genuine unpredictability about my listening tastes.

Last week I took a dive into research conducted by a Cambridge academic which showed links between the most common personality traits and the tunes we listen to. Apparently extroverts like me are likely to listen to Ed Sheeran. Nope. Then there was the suggestion that neurotic types are likely to worry the night away listening to Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, which is of course another sweeping generalisation.

Some of the most laid back characters I’ve ever met have turned out to be the biggest metal heads going while I have met a few geezers that you’d cross postcodes to avoid who have a penchant for the back catalogue of Rod Stewart.

I think if you were to ask a cross section of society to name something that sustained them through the grim depths of lockdown it would be pretty certain that music would feature highly.