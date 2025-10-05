A synopsis for the latest episode of Educating Yorkshire reads: “Newly qualified maths teacher Mr Geary (pictured) has his work cut out handling the more challenging students and with a national shortage of teachers, the rest of the staff come together to encourage him to find the joy in the job.” Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

Here is what to expect in the next episode of Educating Yorkshire, which follows the lives of pupils and staff at a Dewsbury high school.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new series of the hit Channel 4 show, filmed at Thornhill Community Academy, is absolutely flying by, with last week’s episode featuring the return of one its major stars of the first season, Musharaf Asghar.

But what can we expect in episode six, which airs later this evening (Sunday), at 8pm?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A synopsis reads: “Self-described ‘massive nerd’ Ismaeel campaigns for a place in student parliament with hopes of getting everyone to love school as much as he does.

“Newly qualified maths teacher Mr Geary has his work cut out handling the more challenging students and with a national shortage of teachers, the rest of the staff come together to encourage him to find the joy in the job.”

Episode six of the second series of Educating Yorkshire can be watched on Channel 4 tonight, Sunday, October 5, at 8pm.