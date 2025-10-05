‘National shortage of teachers’ on the agenda in next episode of Educating Yorkshire
The new series of the hit Channel 4 show, filmed at Thornhill Community Academy, is absolutely flying by, with last week’s episode featuring the return of one its major stars of the first season, Musharaf Asghar.
But what can we expect in episode six, which airs later this evening (Sunday), at 8pm?
A synopsis reads: “Self-described ‘massive nerd’ Ismaeel campaigns for a place in student parliament with hopes of getting everyone to love school as much as he does.
“Newly qualified maths teacher Mr Geary has his work cut out handling the more challenging students and with a national shortage of teachers, the rest of the staff come together to encourage him to find the joy in the job.”
Episode six of the second series of Educating Yorkshire can be watched on Channel 4 tonight, Sunday, October 5, at 8pm.