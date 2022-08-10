Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard and Archie from Training Cave with Ameliie, Georgia, Poppy, Lillia, Lola, Ethan, Lukas, Mason and Eshaan.

The Summer Blast programme, which is aimed at 13 to 16 year olds across the district, allows the children to take part in free activities such as football with the Huddersfield Town Foundation, boxing with Training Cave, bushcraft and archery with Fearless People and cooking classes with Juniper Foodwise.

For those eligible for free school meals, a healthy meal is also provided.

Programme manager Susan Greenwood said: “Any 13-16 year old is welcome to come along and join our youth workers and sports coaches for some fun this summer.”

Julia Roebuck, Co-Director of Thread Republic, running a class at Oakwell Hall.

The Summer Blast programme is aimed at keeping young people active, enabling them to make new friends and learn new skills.

A spokesperson from Kirklees Council said: “To date activities have included upcycling fashion, learning about healthy eating, cooking and eating, street art and outdoor sports with film workshops still to come.

“The programme of events has provided our young people with the opportunity to learn new life skills and experience some different activities.

“Sessions have been offered free of charge with priority given to those on free school meals, helping to ensure the most vulnerable of our young people are given the chance to take part.

“Not only have these locations provided a safe space for our young people to engage in the activities but also enabled them to experience some of our wonderful museums and green space.

“The programme has been such a great success and there is still time to get involved.”

Kirklees Youth Alliance CIO supports the development of community youth services and positive activities for local children and young people aged eight and over.

The sessions take place Monday to Thursday, between midday and 4pm at Oakwell Hall Country Park and from 3pm until 7pm at Crow Nest Park.

For more information and to download the app, visit www.summerblast.app