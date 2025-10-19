The MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, has paid a visit to High Bank school in Liversedge to see its “fantastic” outdoor learning project.

The MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, has paid a visit to a Liversedge school to see its “fantastic” outdoor learning project.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Bank Junior, Infant, and Nursery School in Hightown, Liversedge, has been working with Grow to School, a non-profit organisation that runs outdoor learning for pupils, on their outdoor learning space and food-growing garden.

Mrs Sarah Tai, headteacher at High Bank, said:

“Grow to School has been a transformative opportunity for our children. Each week, the children are eager to go into the garden, tend to the plants and food they have begun to grow and learn more about the natural world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parents and carers report back to us that many children have begun to use their own gardens at home and want to learn more about nature.

“Providing such opportunities for our children is a real privilege and we are lucky to not only have the space to do so but also the expertise and skill of our Grow to School teacher, Bethany.

“We’ve seen children grow in confidence as they take ownership of tasks in the garden, from planting seeds to harvesting produce.”

After her visit, Kim said: “It was great to come back to High Bank and see not only the fantastic work that is being done on bringing children outside and connecting them to their local environment but also the hard work that Mrs Tai is putting in to keep High Bank a brilliant school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Tai added: “Kim’s visit highlighted just how important it is for our young people to experience time in nature, not only for their environmental awareness and responsibility but for their wellbeing too."

The school has asked that any local businesses or volunteers who would like to help the school with their growing garden to please contact them on 01274 875330 or email [email protected]