Free school breakfast clubs: All of the Yorkshire primary schools rolling out new programme from next month
- Labour wants to introduce free school breakfast clubs at every primary school in England
- It has chosen 750 schools as ‘early adopters’ to trial the programme
- These include more than 90 schools across Yorkshire
- Free school breakfasts, and an extra 30 minutes of free childcare, will be available at many of them from April
Children across dozens of Yorkshire primary schools will soon be able to start the school day with full bellies - at no extra cost to families.
The Labour Government plans to roll out free school breakfast clubs in every state primary school in England, one of a slew of school-focused policies included in the party’s extensive pre-election education portfolio. In late February, it announced the 750 primary schools across England that had been selected as early adopters of the new programme.
This means that from as soon as the start of the 2025 summer term, which begins in April, pupils at these schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare each day - in a bid to help support parents travelling to work by allowing them to drop their children off half an hour earlier.
Schools will be offering healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with the Government’s examples including wheat bisks, porridge, fresh fruit, and yoghurt. Many of the chosen schools were also well placed to host morning activities, like arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more, it continued.
Included amongst the early adopters are about 92 primary schools across Yorkshire. Here are all of the ones that will soon be rolling out free school breakfasts, sorted by council area:
North Yorkshire
York
- St Paul's Church of England Primary School
North Yorkshire
- Leyburn Primary School
- Riverside School, Tadcaster
- Saxton Church of England Primary School
- St George's Catholic Primary School - a Catholic voluntary academy
- St Peter's Catholic Primary School - a Catholic voluntary academy
- Linton-on-Ouse Primary School
- Sheriff Hutton Primary School
- Giggleswick Primary School
- Leavening Community Primary School
- Ingleby Greenhow Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Ruswarp Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Fylingdales Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Sharow Church of England Primary School
- Askrigg Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Long Preston Endowed Voluntary Aided Primary School
- Springwater School
South Yorkshire
Barnsley
- Summerfields Primary Academy
- Shawlands Primary School
- Brierley Church of England Primary School
Doncaster
- Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy
- Carr Lodge Academy
- Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy
- Bentley High Street Primary School
- Edlington Victoria Academy
- Rosedale Primary School
- Park Primary School
- Bawtry Mayflower Primary School
Rotherham
- Coleridge Primary
- Brookfield Junior Academy
Sheffield
- Totley All Saints Church of England Primary School
- High Green Primary School
- Carfield Primary School
West Yorkshire
Bradford
- Dixons Marchbank Primary
- Dixons Manningham Academy
- Copthorne Primary School
- The Academy At St. James
- Beckfoot Priestthorpe Primary School & Nursery
- Baildon Glen Primary School
- Dixons Music Primary
- Lady Royd Primary School
- Ben Rhydding Primary School
- Co-op Academy Delius
Calderdale
- Scout Road Academy
- Trinity Academy St Peter's
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy
- Luddenden CofE School
- Cornholme Junior, Infant and Nursery School
- Elland Church of England Junior, Infant and Nursery School
Kirklees
- Scissett Middle School
- Field Lane Junior Infant and Nursery School
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy
- Manorfield Infant and Nursery School
- Batley Grammar School
- Scapegoat Hill Junior and Infant School
Leeds
- Kippax Ash Tree Primary School
- Christ Church Upper Armley Church of England Primary School
- Cockburn Haigh Road Academy
- Micklefield Church of England Primary Academy
- Dixons Trinity Chapeltown
- Robin Hood Primary School
- Bankside Primary School
- Park Spring Primary School
- Bramley St Peter's Church of England Primary School
- Carr Manor Community School
Wakefield
- Darrington Church of England Primary School
- Featherstone North Featherstone Junior and Infant School
East Yorkshire
Hull
- Longhill Primary School
- Maybury Primary School
- Neasden Primary School
- Kingswood Parks Primary School
- St Vincent's Voluntary Catholic Academy
- St Mary Queen of Martyrs VC Academy
- Endsleigh Holy Child VC Academy
- St Nicholas Primary School
- Thorpepark Academy
- Ings Primary School
- St Charles Voluntary Catholic Academy
- Broadacre Primary School
- Ganton School
East Yorkshire
- Our Lady and St Peter Catholic Primary School
- St Mary's Catholic Primary School
- North Cave Church of England Primary School
- Newport Primary School
- Welton Primary School
- Leven Church of England Primary School
- Bugthorpe Church of England Primary School
- Willerby Carr Lane Primary School
- Riverside Special School
What do you think about Labour’s plan to introduce free school breakfast clubs to all primary schools in England? Have your say and make your voice heard by leaving a comment below.