Thornhill Community Academy celebrated Ramadan by hosting its second annual community Iftar.

The Dewsbury high school, based on Valley Drive, welcomed parents, students and friends to break fast together earlier this month.

During Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, Muslims fast every day from dawn until sunset.

The event, which was first held last year, was organised again to encourage the school community to join in the spirit of unity and togetherness, learn more about the holy month of Ramadan, and share in good food and fellowship.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The Academy expresses its gratitude to the staff and students who volunteered to assist with the event, contributing to its success. Without their support, the event would not have been possible.

“Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, and, during this time, Muslims open their doors to family, friends, and neighbours. The Academy was excited to do just that by opening its doors and inviting members of the school community and their families to unite.

“It was a fabulous team effort, and the Academy was pleased that the community Iftar was well received by those in attendance.

“The Academy takes pride in its diverse student body and places great importance on developing students’ knowledge and understanding of various faiths and cultures.

“Britain is a wonderfully diverse place to live, and the Academy hopes this event highlights that diversity.”

Thornhill Community Academy also wishes everyone observing Ramadan a blessed month and a joyful Eid al-Fitr celebration.

This year’s Ramadan began on February 28 and is expected to end this evening, Sunday, March 30.