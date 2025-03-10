Dewsbury says farewell to a local legend

Dewsbury Minster was packed this week for a Public Thanksgiving for the life of local legend, Reverend Elizabeth Lee, who died on February 16.

Elizabeth was the fourth child of Wesley and Agnes Hilda Haddock and was born in Manchester. In 1938 her parents took over a Baker’s shop and that is where the family lived. The 1939 war and rationing reduced what they could make, so her parents ran seven industrial canteens during the war years.

Her father did not approve of further education for girls, so Elizabeth pleaded to sit for free scholarships at the High School. After failing to obtain a place, she resolved to learn more and began collecting books at secondhand book shops.

God worked a miracle in 1944, though, and the Education Act led to extra teachers being needed as the government planned to raise the school leaving age. After a day of exams, she was offered a place at the Girls High School. Her father was still against her taking the place offered. Two terms later, school fees were abolished, and her mother persuaded her father to let her go.

By this time, the wartime canteens were closing and her parents bought a large house, which her mother ran as a private hotel. Elizabeth helped each night washing up after the guests' evening meal and got those chores done early enough to be involved with Girl Guides, a play reading group, and St George’s Church and Youth Fellowship.

It was during Sixth Form that Elizabeth started to feel that God was calling her to be a deacon, so she spoke with her Vicar and he told her that “God is not interested in silly little girls".

Elizabeth had two very happy years at Whitlands College, going to the theatre in London, and exploring her interests. The sense of calling had not gone away, and while she was at college, she approached the priest there about serving God, and his reply was “If only you had been a boy, I would’ve had you ordained".

She then went on to teach in a grammar school in Sheffield.

She had not planned to marry, but meeting Geoffrey changed all that. Having children so quickly, money was always short, but it was a happy time. Soon after the birth of their fifth child, she returned to teaching and employed a nanny to look after the younger children.

That love of books never went away. Over the years she had many opportunities to extend her qualifications and experience, and obtained a 3 years certificate in Religious Knowledge, a pass in an Open University BA, and, in retirement, achieved a Leeds University Masters degree in Religious Studies.

She became a second Deputy Head of Cleckheaton Secondary School. Later, she was promoted to Headteacher of Oakwood Middle School in Leeds. Finally, she became Headteacher of Wakefield Cathedral School. Both schools were underperforming when she took the headteacher posts but, by the time she moved of, they were both "good" performing schools. She was clearly a highly competent and gifted woman.

Elizabeth was given so many opportunities and helped so many people to advance in their lives. As well as her professional life, she had a long history of service to her local community.

Elizabeth was nominated as Woman of the Year. God opened so many doors for her and she lead services at St Marks, Dewsbury for five years. Then came the next opportunity, and she was made Deacon, then Priest, of St Peter’s at Earlsheaton for three years. Later she had to retire at 70, but was able to continue with a Bishop's licence. In retirement, she ministered at Dewsbury Team Parish for more than 23 years and was a much loved member of the community.

Rev Elizabeth Lee was ordained in the very early stages of women's ordination. She was a great role model and was meticulous in all that she did. Her pastoral care was second to none. She will be greatly missed within the community of Dewsbury - where she has been something of a local legend in her own time.

In her own words: “I had a wonderful full life, with so many opportunities working with God and wonderful people.”