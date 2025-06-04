Springhead Funeral Service open their new branch in Dewsbury.

Springhead Funeral Service was started in 2010 by Mr Lee Summer, and pride themselves on offering affordable funerals, believing that everyone should have the option to honour their loved one how they wish.

They are now a very well established Independent Funeral Directors with six branches, West Vail, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Roberttown, Keighley and now their new branch in Dewsbury, where the opening was attended by local M.P. Iqbal Mohamed.

Springhead Funeral Services are here to help.

Arranging a funeral requires decisions to be made in haste, which during a time of grievance, can be troublesome for the bereaved.

Available 24 hours a day to offer you the support and funeral advice you need.

heir friendly team is here to assist.