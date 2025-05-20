Local business apprentice secures double award win

A business apprentice from Drighlington property compliance specialists Inspectas, has won two Bradford College Star Awards for being an inspirational student.

Faye Oxley (19), from Clifton in Brighouse, won Business Admin Subject Student of the Year and Inspirational Student of the Year, an accolade chosen by Bradford College’s Senior Leadership Team.

The annual Bradford College Star Awards cover all areas of Bradford College with tutors and teachers nominating students who they feel have gone above and beyond. The awards were presented to Faye by Bradford City players Lewis Richards and Zac Hadi at an event at the college on 29 April.

Faye’s tutor, Dawn Middleton, said she nominated Faye because she “exemplifies a distinction student” with an eye for detail, thirst for knowledge and a high standard of professionalism.

Faye Oxley receiving her awards from Lewis Richards (left) and Nicky Betteridge from Bradford College

She said: “Faye demonstrates the ability to self-assess her work and looks to constantly stretch and challenge herself. Her work includes a recent British Sign Language project which demonstrates her recognition of the communication barrier, thinking outside the box and suggestions for training staff in BSL, all of which showcases her dedication and leadership qualities. The project not only supports Inspectas and its clients but also links to equality, diversity and inclusion which is inspirational from a young person starting out in their career.”

Inspectas is an established, 50-strong team of compliance specialists with more than a decade of expertise working in the public and private sectors specialising in asbestos surveys and removal, fire safety, health and safety compliance and land remediation. Faye joined the business in 2024 as a Business and Administration Apprentice as part of the company’s strategy of investing in the next generation of compliance professionals and is set to complete her apprenticeship in July and has been offered a permanent role on the team.

Operations Director Fiona Lindsay said the whole team is proud of Faye’s outstanding achievement, adding: “We had a great evening and to win not just one award but two is truly fantastic. We all recognise Faye’s skills, talent and commitment and know she has a bright future in our industry and we’re looking forward to seeing her progress even further within our business.”

Faye added: “I am both honoured and grateful to have received these awards from Bradford College. The recognition means a lot to me and is a testament to having two good support systems in place from my Inspectas colleagues and my Bradford College tutor. An apprenticeship is a perfect career path for me because I’m experiencing the world of property compliance while learning essential business and administrative skills at college. I’m thriving in this environment and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to get real life industry experience and continue learning at the same time.”

