Junction 32 turns 25 with amazing discounts and celebrations
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As part of the 25th birthday celebrations, visitors can save on the impressive sportswear offering at Junction 32, with discounts at Adidas (25% off on minimum £100 spend), Nike and New Balance, which are offering up to 50% off selected lines and products.
Visitors can also enjoy 25% off at Clarks, Mountain Warehouse and Craghoppers. Other participating retailers include Castore, Oxen Sports, Saltrock, Barbour and Lucy & Yak.
The good news doesn’t stop there either – visitors to Junction 32 are invited to join in celebrations which provide a chance to win fantastic prizes and the opportunity to save big across many of the UK’s favourite retailers.
Running across the weekend from 11am-5pm, Junction 32’s special guest host will be encouraging visitors to participate in a series of engaging mini challenges. If successful, visitors will win one of 25 £50 gift cards, for Junction 32’s stores.
Additional entertainment will feature an onsite DJ and singer, bringing 90s tunes to celebrate 25 years. While an onsite talent show ‘Castleford has Talent’ will give children an opportunity to show off their skills! There will also be choirs, charity events, Owl Adventures and a special visit from the Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor Darren Byford.
The centre is also set to feature a stunning giant cake, creating a great photo opportunity for visitors to snap a picture with family and friends.
Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32 said: “We're delighted to celebrate 25 incredible years of Junction 32. Our birthday weekend is not just about looking back on our journey, but about creating new memories with our visitors. Whether you're saving big with the brilliant discounts, taking part in our fun challenges, snapping a photo with our giant cake, or simply enjoying the atmosphere, we have something special planned for everyone.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.