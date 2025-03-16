Vehicles and machinery will be sold at auction following the closure of a longstanding fabrication business in Batley.

Major Sheet Metals – which was based at 483, Bradford Road in Batley – operated for more than 30 years providing businesses across the UK with bespoke industrial and domestic products, including gates, staircases and industrial walkways.

Its entire asset portfolio, including an electric forklift, a press brake, and a van, will be sold at an online auction hosted by BPI Auctions following the liquidation of the company.

The auction will close at 12pm on Friday, March 20, and an in-person viewing can be scheduled on March 19 in Batley and Wakefield.

Batley fabrication business Major Sheet Metals operated for more than 30 years. Its assets will be sold at an online auction as part of the liquidation process. Photo: Google

Some of the items being sold include: a 2016 Ford Transit Dropside tipper; a 2012 Vauxhall Astra Sportive CDTI derived van; a 2013 Toyota Traigo48 16 Electric Forklift; a 2002 Durma CNC-HAP30120 Press Brake 415V; a Promecam RG-103 Press Brake and Shear 415V; and a 2000 Esprit Lightning D1500 CNC Plasma Cutter 415V.

BPI said more items will be added.

Andy Cromack, Director at BPI Asset Advisory – which is overseeing the sale of the company’s assets – said: “This auction is a great opportunity for businesses to acquire high-quality sheet metal machinery and commercial vehicles at excellent value.

“Given the well-maintained selection of equipment, we expect strong interest from buyers looking to expand their capabilities.”

More information about the auction, including how to arrange a viewing, collection information, and terms and conditions, can be found on the BPI Auctions’ website.