Oasis set list 2025: How long Oasis sets really last - as fans fume over '59 minute' reunion sets
- Oasis fans are still seething after Liam Gallagher’s admission how long their reunion shows will be.
- Gallagher revealed on social media that they’re expected to last ‘59 minutes 59 seconds.’
- But are fans right to be outraged over the set length - and how long have Oasis played previously?
That Oasis reunion has taken another sharp turn after the weekend - not over tickets this time, but instead the length of the sets taking place during their vaunted 2025 shows.
It comes after Liam Gallagher stated online that the run-time for the shows are set to be ‘59 minutes 59 seconds,’ whipping some Oasis fans online into a fury over what they feel is a short amount of time seeing the Britpop legends in action based on how much they’ve spent on tickets - or how long they’ve been wanting to see the band reunite for many years.
But do some of those fans have a point? How long is an Oasis set meant to last? In Gallagher’s post, there was no mention of any encores, of any buffers in the event of equipment changeovers or general chatter with the crowds.
So - on average, how long has an Oasis set been in the past? We’ve looked at three hallowed performances from the Gallagher's over time to try and find out if there is a ‘sweet spot’ in terms of how long they should play.
The science part
We took a look at Setlist.FM for some of Oasis’ most renowned live performances over time, omitting any festival slots due to curfews bands have on the length of their performance.
We took into account the run times of the songs in question that have been played based on their length from their respective albums, and accounted for a few minutes in between songs for changeovers and the odd bit of banter.
How long have Oasis live sets been previously?
Oasis’ final show - Weston Park, Weston-under-Lizard, England, August 22 2002
Setlist:
- F*****' in the Bushes - 4 minutes
- Rock 'n' Roll Star - 5 minutes
- Lyla - 4 minutes
- The Shock of the Lightning - 4 minutes
- Cigarettes & Alcohol - 4 minutes
- Roll With It - 4 minutes
- Waiting for the Rapture - 4 minutes
- The Masterplan - 5 minutes
- Songbird - 3 minutes
- Slide Away - 6 minutes
- Morning Glory - 5 minutes
- My Big Mouth - 5 minutes
- Half the World Away - 4 minutes
- I'm Outta Time - 4 minutes
- Wonderwall - 4 minutes
- Supersonic - 4 minutes
- Live Forever - 5 minutes
Encore:
- Don't Look Back in Anger - 5 minutes
- Champagne Supernova - 7 minutes
- I Am the Walrus (The Beatles cover) - 5 minutes
Total set length (including times between songs): 129 minutes
Oasis triumph Cool Britannia - Knebworth, August 11 1996
Setlist
- The Swamp Song - 5 minutes
- Columbia - 4 minutes
- Acquiesce - 4 minutes
- Supersonic - 4 minutes
- Hello - 4 minutes
- Some Might Say - 5 minutes
- Roll With It - 4 minutes
- Slide Away - 6 minutes
- Morning Glory - 5 minutes
- Round Are Way - 4 minutes
- Cigarettes & Alcohol - 4 minutes
- Whatever - 5 minutes
- Cast No Shadow - 5 minutes
- Wonderwall - 4 minutes
- The Masterplan - 5 minutes
- Don't Look Back in Anger - 5 minutes
- My Big Mouth - 5 minutes
- It's Gettin' Better (Man!!) - 4 minutes
- Live Forever - 5 minutes
Encore:
- Champagne Supernova (with John Squire) - 7 minutes
- I Am the Walrus (with John Squire) (The Beatles cover) - 5 minutes
Total set length (including times between songs): 146 minutes
Oasis’ first Wembley Stadium show - July 21 2000
Setlist
- F*****' in the Bushes - 4 minutes
- Go Let It Out - 5 minutes
- Who Feels Love? - 5 minutes
- Supersonic - 4 minutes
- Shakermaker - 5 minutes
- Acquiesce - 4 minutes
- Step Out - 5 minutes
- Gas Panic! - 6 minutes
- Roll With It - 4 minutes
- Stand by Me - 5 minutes
- Wonderwall - 4 minutes
- Cigarettes & Alcohol - 4 minutes
- Don't Look Back in Anger - 5 minutes
- Live Forever - 5 minutes
Encore:
- Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) (Neil Young cover) - 7 minutes
- Champagne Supernova - 5 minutes
- Rock 'n' Roll Star - 5 minutes
Total set length (including times between songs): 120 minutes
On average, how long is an Oasis show?
Based on these three concerts, an Oasis show lasts around 151 minutes, or approximately 2 hours and 31 minutes. The total song time across the three sets we reviewed averages about 113.67 minutes.
With an average of 37.33 minutes for changeovers and buffer time between songs, the overall duration, including these pauses, brings the total show length to around 151 minutes.
This gives a general sense of the typical length of an Oasis concert, which tends to be just over 2.5 hours long.
How long do you think Oasis should be performing during their 2025 reunion shows, or are you just happy the band are back together? Join the conversation by leaving a comment down below.
