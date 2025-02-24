Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Don't look back in anger when you hear how long Oasis could play for

Oasis are once again courting controversy online this morning.

The latest issues comes as Liam Gallagher revealed how long their reunion sets might last each performance.

The news comes after Ticketmaster cancelled up to 50,000 ‘suspicious’ Oasis tickets.

The long-awaited Oasis reunion shows are fast approaching, with the first performance in Cardiff around 5 months away - but controversy once again dogs the Gallagher brothers.

With fans having already expressed their fury when tickets originally went on sale in late 2024, contending with dynamic pricing and queues on Ticketmaster, the latest cause celebre comes when asked how long the reunion shows are expecting to last per performance.

Liam Gallagher announced how long Oasis’ sets are to be during their long-awaited 2025 reunion shows.

When asked on social media, Liam Gallagher responded “"59 minutes 59 secs,” which elicited less-than-favourable reactions among fans in response to his comment - albeit, perhaps Gallagher is not taking into account potential encores during the tour.

Fans were quick to point out how far they are travelling to see the reunion shows, however some fans were not surprised by the response. One quipped: “No way they do anything under 2 hours after the prices they charged and the media hype. 30-40 minute Noel set to get them to 2 hours I bet."

While another recalled: "I saw Liam in Washington DC in 2018. He performed for 54 minutes with no opening act. Needless to say, I was a little disappointed." However others felt it was just Liam Gallagher ‘winding up’ fans online, with one user on X writing: “"I would say he’s on a wind-up, but I went to a show where he played less than an hour. Maybe Noel can pick up hour 2."

The latest outrage comes after Gallagher defended the band regarding Ticketmaster cancelling up to 50,000 tickets that were flagged suspicious transactions, aiming to prevent ticket scalping. However, this also resulted in some legitimate fans losing their tickets, sparking frustration.

Liam Gallagher acknowledged the situation but distanced himself from it, stating, "I don't make the rules. We're trying to do the right thing. It is what it is. I'm the singer. Get off my case."

How long do you think an Oasis set should last when they finally perform their reunion shows in 2025? Let us know your suggestions by leaving a comment down below.