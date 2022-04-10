Joel Gibson clinches second hard fought National Conference victory for Thornhill Trojans

Joel Gibson was man of the match in Thornhill Trojans' 14-12 win over Egremont Rangers.

But while they were not at their best they did manage to successfully come from eight points down at the break to collect a second successive win to climb the table to ninth.

Egremont arrived in Overthorpe Park looking to recover from their previous week's heavy defeat and gave a good account of themselves in the first half, clearly not there just to fulfil the fixture.

It was Thornhill who struck first after Josh Riley made a solid run towards the posts. From the play the ball, Liam Morley flung out a pass which found Will Gledhill who took play forward and managed to plant the ball over the try line. The goal was missed.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But then Egremont began to take a hold of proceedings and when a Thornhill kick was charged down Matt Hutchins collected the ball to race away, covering half the length of the field to score a try. Kristian Tyson converted.

Egremont continued to test Thornhill, but then had Tom Horner sin- binned for a high tackle. The Trojans appeared to have made their extra man advantage pay when George Woodcock chased after a kick forward and dived for the ball, but he could not prevent it from going out of play.

Thornhill's day then got worse as a high kick from Egremont came down and was collected by Pat Wells. The defence appeared to momentarily switch off as Wells ran around Trojans defenders to cross for a try that was converted by Tyson to make it 12-4 at the interval.

Whatever was said at the interval clearly did the trick as Thornhill began to win the arm wrestle in the second half. From the restart they scored almost immediately as Joel Gibson took play close to the Egremont try line. The ball was passed to Will Gledhill who sent out a brilliant pass that sent Woodcock over for an unconverted try in the corner.

Thornhill continued to recover and it was from a stoppage in play that they eventually secured the win. The stoppage came after Josh Riley ran the ball in and ended up motionless on the floor. After receiving attention, Riley was helped back to his feet, play went on and man of the match Gibson sprinted clear to go over for a try.

Gibson converted his own try to put Thornhill back in front. They then hung on to secure their first home win of the league campaign.

Trojans: Joel Gibson; Rye Ward, Will Gledhill, Harry Woollard, Josh Gearey; Liam Morley, Jordan Ward; Josh Riley, Jordan Lowther, Anthony Harris, Jake Hickling, Jamie Searby, George Woodcock. Subs: Connor Hickling, Scott Carter, Scott Howarth, Jonathan Hellings.

Sponsors Man of the Match: Josh Riley.

Thornhill Trojans' Yorkshire Men's League team lost 54-6 at Garforth Tigers in a Division Four match.

Liam Ward scored their only try while Dylan Goodward added a conversion and Thomas Green was their man of the match.