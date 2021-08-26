Inspirational mum of three Amy Walker earns selection for World and European Championships

Making a splash: Amy Walker on her way to qualifying for the World and European Age group Triathlon and Aquathlon Chamopionships.

Amy has enjoyed national success in triathlon and also aquathlon – multisport races consisting of continuous run and swim elements – and is now heading for World and European Championships next year.

Competing in her age group, Amy has been in fine form in 2021, including finishing first in her age category in the European Sprint Triathlon Qualifier at Redcar when she did well enough to be seventh overall female.

In the British Aquathlon Championship at Dorney Lake, Eton, where the Olympic team practices, Amy did even better, finishing second in her age category and fifth overall female.

Triathlon star Amy Walker.

More success came in the National Championship and World Standard Triathlon Qualifier at Woodhorn Museum, Newcastle when third in her age category and ninth overall female.

In the Yorkshire Duathlon qualifier for the World Sprint Duathlon Championship, which took place at the Croft Motor racing circuit, Amy was third in her 30-34 age section and ninth overall female.

The performances have earned the co owner of Bee&Co Boutique a place in the GB Age Category team in the World Championships in Dubai and the European Championships in Spain for both the triathlon and aquathlon.

Amy previously competed in the 2019 Pontevedra ITU Aquathlon World Championships in Spain, finishing fourth in her 30-34 age group.

All this success has come while bringing up three youngsters under the age of five. Amy is also the wife of Patrick Walker, former Batley Bulldogs player and can be found on Instagram @triathlon_mumontherun and also @bee_and_co

“I’ve competed for the last eight years, along with having three children in that period – Cooper, five, Vivienne, three, and Boyd, one,” explains Amy.

“I always swam as a youngster and worked at Dewsbury Sports Centre from school as a lifeguard and then instructor.