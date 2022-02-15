Liversedge FC show character to come from two down to make a point at Bridlington Town

Liversedge assistant manager Pave Singh was pleased with the character shown by his players, but unhappy that they gave Bridlington Town a two-goal start.

Although assistant manager Pav Singh was relieved to see his side bring something back for their efforts he said the overall feeling was one of frustration that they had gifted the lead to their opponents and had made it so hard for themselves.

Nevertheless the point did stretch Sedge’s lead at the top of the Pitching In Northern Premier League East to two points with both them and rivals Marske United having 11 games still to play this season.

Joe Walton’s injury time equaliser was a reward for Liversedge’s perseverance and Kurt Harris had given them hope with an 81st minute goal after Brid had been ahead from the second minute and were two up at half-time.

“I know we’ve come away with a point, but we’re really frustrated,” said assistant boss Singh.

“We can’t give teams a two-goal start. The first half we just gave them two gifts.

“With these conditions with the wind blowing we sometimes need to be better in our organisation and talk more.

“We’ve had to catch up and regroup for the second half. We were then just waiting for a goal to go in – they didn’t come out of their half.

“We’ve nicked it at the end and managed to get a point, but the damage was done in the first half.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down, we know it’s going to be tough, and learn from that first half performance.”

Singh was pleased with the spirit shown by the players and their never say die attitude which enabled them to keep going to collect what could still prove a hugely important point come the end of the campaign.

He added: “Me and the gaffer have said it before they have got character and the determination to get through.

“It could be a potential turning point for us. It’s a tough road again, but we just keep going.

“As a whole as a team just to stick together and get through that was a positive.

“When we were 2-0 down we were looking a bit nervous and shaky in terms of our execution with the final ball, but it was a positive that we got through it and that was for the players coming off the bench as well.”

Liversedge’s scheduled home game against Worksop Town tonight fell victim to the wet weather when it was called off following an inspection due to a waterlogged pitch.

Weather permitting, they now look ahead to another travel to North Yorkshire against Pickering Town this Saturday.

Their hosts are desperate for points for the opposite reason to Sedge as they go into the match at the bottom of the table with just four league wins to their name all season.

With conditions likely to be a leveller again there will be no room for any complacency and manager Jonathan Rimmington will be hoping his troops learn from mistakes in the first half against a Bridlington team also close to the relegation zone.

The seasiders were quickly ahead when awarded a quickfire penalty that was put away by Lewis Dennison.

Lewis Whitham came close to an equaliser with a low shot that went just wide and another effort that was saved, but it was 2-0 just after the half-hour as Danny Earl broke through on the end of a long ball and showed good footwork to round keeper Max Dearnley.

Liversedge went on to dominate the second half, but had to stay patient as Alfie Raw’s shot was well saved and Connor Smythe’s strike brought an even better stop from James Hitchcock.

Walton got on the end of a cross but could only direct the ball over the bar with his head.

They finally found the back of the net through an unlikely source in defender Kurt Harris who headed home.