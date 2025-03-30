Daniel Farke confident Leeds United will be celebrating in May - despite latest mistake-ridden setback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are always twists and turns in a promotion race, but they all seemed to come in one afternoon for Leeds United as they somehow conspired to draw 2-2 with Swansea City at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke was left to pick up the pieces of another frustrating game for a Whites side that are looking increasingly likely to be heading for the play-offs again.

Their advantage at the top has now vanished and they are only in the top two on goal difference after one win in five and a sudden ability to shoot themselves in the foot.

But despite a second successive 2-2 draw, manager Farke is still backing his players to get promotion from the Championship and avoid a repeat of last year's near miss with play-off final defeat.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier makes a fumble that led to Swansea's first equaliser at Elland Road.

He said: "It's a different group, I don't have to convince anyone. It's a completely different scenario.

“We were not one time leading from the front or the others had to chase. Right now it's different, we were already in the leading role and let's say we would win our last games we would finish in the top two.

“They (Burnley and Sheffield United) still play against each other. There's never a guarantee for success. We've gone many steps. Right now is the final step and it's always the most difficult.

“I was in this situation before and I know how tricky it is, but I know what is necessary to bring it over the line.

Illan Meslier saves Josh Tymon's first half penalty.

"We'll try everything to make sure the lads have the best chance to make the last step. I'm 100 per cent convinced we will play in the Premier League next season.

“From Tuesday we concentrate on the upcoming week and I'm pretty confident with this mentality that we have shown there is definitely, definitely a lot to cheer about come May, hopefully soon in May, and if not, then late in May. But I'm pretty sure we'll have something to celebrate together with our supporters."

Swansea were gifted an equaliser by another mistake from goalkeeper Illan Meslier when he dropped a corner when unchallenged. He also got a hand to the visitors' equaliser without being able to keep the ball out, but had earlier been the hero with a superb penalty save and several other decent stops after having his busiest day of the season at Elland Road.

Farke refused to criticise his goalkeeper who also cost points with his errors at Sunderland and Hull City earlier in the season.

Joel Piroe takes on two Swansea defenders.

He said: “After such a heartbreaking moment I really feel for my lads. I'm far away from sitting here in a press conference and punishing a player for something.

“We win together, lose together, draw together. It's not up to me to give any judgements or messages out of emotions straight away. They don't need a manager who puts his disappointment on the shoulders.

"We don't have to talk too much about it. It was obvious to see what happened.

“It was for me a typical first game after an international break, a scruffy game. We were not at our best, started with a goal but overall when the team is not together for two weeks, 12, 13 lads are away and you just have one day to prepare for your next game then in possession it's always that we're not at our best.”

Leeds did make another of their fast starts that have become a recent trademark at Elland Road as they were ahead in the first minute. After Joel Piroe had two efforts blocked from a Jayden Bogle cross Brenden Aaronson toepoked the ball home from close range for his ninth goal of the season.

But they failed to push on and looked set to concede an equalise when Joe Rodon tripped Lewis O'Brien in the area and a penalty was awarded. However, Meslier dived low to his left to keep out Josh Tymon's spot kick.

More fortune followed soon after when Ben Cabango's header hit the post and bounced straight back into the grateful arms of Meslier.

It looked like being the Whites' day at this stage although they were poor in the first half and never really threatened to add to their lead.

They were better straight from the start of the second half with Sam Byram hitting a low curling shot just wide and Dan James' shot from the edge of the box going close.

A great chance came and went when Piroe met Aaronson's cross only to see his well struck volley equally well saved by keeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

The next big twist came after recently introduced substitute Ao Tanaka's wayward back pass went out for a corner - although he claimed it had taken a touch off a Swansea player.

When the corner was only half-cleared Ronald met the ball on the volley on the edge of the area and Meslier had to make a flying save to keep the effort out.

It was at the expense of another corner and from this Meslier made his calamitous mistake, dropping the ball under no pressure straight to Harry Darling who made it 1-1.

The response from United was not good as Meslier had to make another save a minute later from O'Brien who then went close with another effort.

Substitutions perked Leeds up and they appeared to regain control with Piroe and James forcing saves from visiting keeper Vigouroux.

The keeper made another stunning save to keep out Pascal Struijk's header from a Joe Rothwell corner, but Willy Gnonto latched onto the rebound to drill a powerful shot into the goal and score with his first touch after coming on.

Leeds had a nervy seven minutes of added time to play out, but looked to be seeing it through for what would have been a big win only to be caught out in the 96th minute.

From their own throw-in they gave up possession with a poor touch by Mateo Joseph, then Tanaka was weak in a tackle and Joe Allen played in Jan Vipotnik. The sub looked to have a difficult task to score from a tough angle, but Meslier was too easily beaten and two points had been thrown away.

Farke has a big job on his hands now, picking up his players for testing back to back away games against Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

Automatic promotion is still in Leeds' hands, but they may have to win six of their last seven matches to finish in the top two.

Leeds United 2

(Aaronson 1, Gnonto 86)

Swansea City 2

(Darling 64, Vipotnik 90+6)

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Championship

Attendance: 35,574

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram (Firpo 73); Ampadu (Tanaka 58), Rothwell; James (Gnonto 85), Aaronson (Joseph 73), Solomon (Ramazani 73); Piroe.

Swansea: Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Darling, Delcroix (Ji-Sung 73); Fulton (Allen 82), Franco (Cooper 82); Ronald (Bianchini 89), O'Brien, Tymon; Cullen (Vipotnik 89).

Referee: Ben Toner