Beth Mead grabs the matchball after her hat-trick in the 8-0 win against Norway

Last night's victory also guarantees England's place in the quarter-finals, with their final group match being against Northern Ireland, who now cannot qualify for the knockout stages, on Friday evening.

England ran riot in the first half of the group game against a Norway team ranked 11th in the world, and Mead was at the heart of the demolition job, setting up Lauren Hemp's goal to put the hosts 2-0 ahead after only 15 minutes, the Arsenal forward made it 4-0 with a header and then she netted a superb solo effort shortly afterwards which had the crowd on their feet.

The former Sunderland hot-shot completed her hat-trick nine minutes from time with a clinical finish, capping an 8-0 win that is a new record margin of victory in the Euros.

Mead, speaking to BBC Two: "I can’t put it into words. I’m just loving being here, loving being part of this team and loving every minute.

"It’s an incredible feeling to feel how I do right now. I don’t think I even dreamt of this. I’m just so happy I got the goals to help the team.

"I haven’t even thought about it [the Golden Boot]. I just want to get the goals to help us win.

"The girls need to enjoy this one. These are the moments we need to enjoy."