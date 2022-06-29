Bradford Cricket League: Spen Victoria lose out in thrilling last-ball finish despite Junaid Jamshed’s century

Adwalton skipper Chris Bishop-West hit the final ball for four as his side pulled off a six-wicket win that had looked unlikely when Spen had piled up a huge 431-9 score.

But rain, the intervention of DLS, and a stunning innings of 195 from Adwalton opener Matthew Donohoe produced the amazing outcome.

Donohoe hit 15 sixes and 15 fours and was joined in an opening stand of 304 by Will Cutt (90,) which paved the way for their side to achieve their DLS target of 371 from 42 overs despite 3-55 from Jonathan Elstub.

Bilal Ejaz scored runs in a remarkable Bradford Cricket League game between Spen Victoria and Adwalton.

Spen batsmen also found conditions to their liking, notably Junaid Jamshed who smashed 103 off 66 balls, hitting seven sixes and 10 fours.

Alex Leadbeater cracked 10 fours and four sixes in his 83, while Paolo Girardi contributed 54, Muhammad Ullah 35, Corey Roebuck 30 and Bilal Ejaz 29.

Leaders Liversedge won again as Parvaise Khan and Imran Dawood played key roles once more in a nine-wicket success against East Leeds.

Khan took 4-32 and was support by Mohammad Altaf (3-10) as East Leeds were bowled out for 119. Opener Dawood ensured that Liversedge eased home with an unbeaten 58.

Scholes maintained their promotion challenge with a four-wicket win over Altofts.

Set a DLS target of 172 from 34 overs, they eased home thanks to Nick Firth (66), Hamza Khan (40no) and Adam Greenwood (32). Mahlab Mahmood had taken 5-23 and Christian Jackson 3-45 as Altofts were bowled out for 202.

Wajid Hussain took 6-53 and scored 52 as Heckmondwike & Carlinghow recorded a six-wicket win against Gildersome & Farnley Hill.

They cruised home after being set a DLS target of 189 from 40 overs with Owais Hussain also hitting 31 and Paul Cooper 27. Gildersome made 211 in their full 50 overs.

Crossbank Methodists lost a basement battle with Rodley as they were bowled out for 191 to go down by 49 runs.

Husnain Shujjat (49) and Shazad Khalil (42no) top scored in a failed bid to get 240 from 36 overs in a DLS revised target. Rodley made 281-3 in 47 overs.

Hartshead Moor climbed off the bottom of Division Two with a second win in three games.

Dan Squire (5-42) and Abhishek Paradkar (4-19) skittled Buttershaw St Paul’s for 88 to set up the eight-wicket win, completed by Hasnat Yousaf (39) and Chris Wynd (36no).

Hopton Mills ran into a brilliant innings by South African opener Isaac Dikgala on his debut for Lightcliffe.

He smashed nine sixes and 14 fours in a knock of 152 that helped Lightcliffe to make 316 despite the efforts of Sohail Hussain, who returned impressive figures of 8-86.