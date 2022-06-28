Woodlands set for a cracker and Cleckheaton join them in Priestley Cup semis

Both clubs are bidding to win three trophies this year and their clash at the Barry Jackson ground on Sunday, July 17 promises to be a cracker with the winners to play either Cleckheaton or Methley who meet in the other semi at Methley.

Woodlands won through to the last four with a seven-wicket victory over Hanging Heaton.

Muhammad Bilal (4-25) and Brad Schmulian (4-23) paved the way as Heaton were bowled out for 145, opener Josh Wheatley (51) and Tom Heaton (23) the only batsmen able to make much of an impression.

Muhammad Bilal took four wickets as Woodlands beat Hanging Heaton in the quarter-finals of the Gordon Rigg Priestley Cup.

Sam Frankland (79) and Schmulian (34no) ensured Woodlands eased to their target in 23.1 overs.

Cleckheaton ended the hopes of Keighley, the last Division One club in the competition, after piling up a big 353-6 score on their way to an 182-run win.

Opener Toby Booth led the way with 117, hitting 16 fours and three sixes along the way, and was joined in a second wicket stand of 177 with Yousaf Baber (71), who struck 10 boundaries.

Richard Pyrah (54 off 39 balls) and Mally Nicholson (40 off 33) weighed in with further runs in a fine batting effort.