Vegan collagen brand Feel is a hit with customers who are looking for a boost to their hair, skin and nails - and experts love it too, with more than 200 professional nutritionists and dieticians endorsing the brand.

Feel creates powdered collagen which can be mixed into a drink, said its products help combat wrinkles as well as increasing skin elasticity and supporting hair and nail growth, and said its customers achieve noticeable results in 90 days.

The Pro Collagen supplements come in a range of flavours including watermelon, peach and other fruity flavours, and they’ve had the backing of experts in the field.

Registered dietitian Katie Digby said: “Feel offer a range of supplements that are backed by scientific studies and trials. As a dietitian I always try to use the food first approach where possible to promote a healthy balanced diet. However, there are times where clients struggle to get the right nutrients in their diet or they may be eliminating certain foods to help manage allergies or intolerances.

“Feel provide multivitamins and supplements to improve digestion, skin and mood. Products are free from fillers and bulking agents and are vegan friendly and gluten free.”

Amie Butler, a nutritional therapist, added: “I love the packaging and quality of Feel Pro Collagen. Many collagen powder supplements can taste sweet and sickly; however, Pineapple-Grapefruit Pro Collagen tastes refreshing and light. I love the packaging and quality of this product.”

Research by the brand shows its Pro Collagen products reduce fine lines and wrinkles by 22.4% in just 28 days, and doubles collagen production within two days. And it found that 80% of users in the trials reported significant improvements in skin elasticity, hydration, and suppleness.

Among experts to back the brand is Clementine Pellew-Harvey, who said: “As a registered nutritionist, I'm thrilled to have Feel Pro Collagen powder in my toolkit. It's a fantastic vegan option for my clients seeking to support healthy skin from within.

“The easy-to-use powder format integrates seamlessly into daily routines, and the potential for improved skin elasticity and hydration is a welcome addition to any comprehensive skincare plan. Personally, I appreciate having a reliable source of vegan collagen to promote overall well-being, and my clients love exploring this natural approach to maintaining a youthful glow.”

Jo Travers, a registered dietician, added: “It is really useful to have a choice for collagen supplements that are plant based and have sustainable packaging. I have recommended Feel as an option for my vegan clients.”

You can buy a month’s supply of Pro Collagen Watermelon (30 sachets) for £64.95 as a one-off or on a monthly subscription for £49.95 a month - and if you use the code GOODSKIN you can save 20%.