West Yorkshire traffic: Overnight closures on M62 around junction 25 in September for resurfacing and bridge joint replacement
From September 2, National Highways will begin work on the M62 around junction 25 (Clifton).
The carriageway will be resurfaced in both directions, and joints will be replaced on the motorway bridges at this junction.
The scheme is expected to be completed over a period of eight weeks in total.
To protect drivers and the workforce as this is carried out, there will be a series of overnight closures between junctions 24 (Ainley Top) and 25.
All closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am on the following dates:
September 2 - 6: Westbound carriageway
September 6 – 7: Westbound entry slip
September 9 - 13: Westbound carriageway
September 13 - 14: Westbound entry slip
September 16 – 19: Eastbound carriageway
September 19 - 21: Eastbound exit slip
September 23 – 28: Eastbound carriageway
September 3 – October 2: Eastbound exit slip
October 2 – 5: Westbound entry slip
October 7 - 12: Westbound carriageway and eastbound lane 3. Traffic will be diverted off and on the motorway at junction 25.
October 14 - 18: Westbound entry slip
October 18 - 24: Eastbound main carriageway and westbound lane 3. Traffic will be diverted off and on at junction 25
October 24 – 30: Eastbound junction 25 exit slip and EB hard shoulder. Traffic will be diverted to junction 26 and back.
Unless stated above, westbound drivers will be diverted via the A644, A6107 and A643 to rejoin the motorway at junction 24, with those travelling eastbound directed to follow the same route in reverse.
There will be additional signage in place ahead of the closures.
National Highways Project Manager Richard Burgess said: “We’re carrying out these improvements overnight where traffic levels are lightest, to minimise disruption. However, those planning to travel on the M62 during these times are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journeys, please follow the signed diversions and don’t rely on your satnavs.”
All work is subject to the weather and may be rescheduled in poor conditions.
