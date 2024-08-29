Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned of overnight closures on parts of the M62 next month to allow for resurfacing and joint replacements.

From September 2, National Highways will begin work on the M62 around junction 25 (Clifton).

The carriageway will be resurfaced in both directions, and joints will be replaced on the motorway bridges at this junction.

The scheme is expected to be completed over a period of eight weeks in total.

To protect drivers and the workforce as this is carried out, there will be a series of overnight closures between junctions 24 (Ainley Top) and 25.

All closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am on the following dates:

September 2 - 6: Westbound carriageway

September 6 – 7: Westbound entry slip

September 9 - 13: Westbound carriageway

September 13 - 14: Westbound entry slip

September 16 – 19: Eastbound carriageway

September 19 - 21: Eastbound exit slip

September 23 – 28: Eastbound carriageway

September 3 – October 2: Eastbound exit slip

October 2 – 5: Westbound entry slip

October 7 - 12: Westbound carriageway and eastbound lane 3. Traffic will be diverted off and on the motorway at junction 25.

October 14 - 18: Westbound entry slip

October 18 - 24: Eastbound main carriageway and westbound lane 3. Traffic will be diverted off and on at junction 25

October 24 – 30: Eastbound junction 25 exit slip and EB hard shoulder. Traffic will be diverted to junction 26 and back.

Unless stated above, westbound drivers will be diverted via the A644, A6107 and A643 to rejoin the motorway at junction 24, with those travelling eastbound directed to follow the same route in reverse.

There will be additional signage in place ahead of the closures.

National Highways Project Manager Richard Burgess said: “We’re carrying out these improvements overnight where traffic levels are lightest, to minimise disruption. However, those planning to travel on the M62 during these times are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journeys, please follow the signed diversions and don’t rely on your satnavs.”

All work is subject to the weather and may be rescheduled in poor conditions.