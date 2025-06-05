Bus services move stands at Dewsbury Bus Station to allow for transformation to take place

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Jun 2025, 19:30 BST

This month Dewsbury Bus Station has seen some changes to stands to allow for refurbishment to take place.

The bus station is undergoing a £23 million revamp, making it more modern and accessible with improved facilities.

Stands seven to 12 inside the bus station have closed for construction to take place and some buses will use nearby shelters instead.

Dewsbury Bus Station.Dewsbury Bus Station.
Stands one to five are located outside the bus station but still within the grounds of the bus station.

Stands 13, 14 and 15 are still open inside the bus station.

The bus station building, toilets and security office will stay open.

The refurbishment is expected to finish in 2027.

Here are the details for the following services:

126 towards Wakefield stand 1

202 203 towards Leeds stand 13

202 203 towards Huddersfield stand 5

205(TLC) towards Pudsey stand 13 (except Sat at 1615 will use stand 14)

205(Longstaffs) towards Mirfield stand 15

212 towards Wakefield stand 15 (except Mon-Fri 0900 will use stand 14)

213 towards Morley stand 15

230 230A towards Grange Moor stand 14

250 towards Heckmondwike stand 14

263 towards Bradford stand 15

268 towards Wakefield stand 2

268 towards Bradford via Heckmondwike & Cleckheaton stand 4

280 towards Thornhill Edge stand 14

281 towards Birstall Retail Park stand 3

283 283A towards Bradford via Birstall stand 3

Dewsbury Town Bus stand 15

NC4 Huddersfield New College stand 14 (college days at 0800 only)

Back in March National Express Coaches began stopping outside Dewsbury Railway Station instead of calling at the bus station.

