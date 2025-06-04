Schools in Dewsbury and Spen are set to benefit from over £5.4million investment from Kirklees Council to improve their buildings, including Westborough High School on Stockhill Street.

A series of projects across more than 25 schools in Kirklees will see vital work carried out, such as roof replacements, new electrical systems, new heating systems and safety improvements.

Two of the biggest proposals include roof works at Norristhorpe Junior and Infants, and a range of upgrades at Westborough High School in Dewsbury.

In addition, it is planned to increase the number of local school places for pupils with complex communication and interaction needs.

Members of the Kirklees Cabinet will be asked to agree to the proposals, which will look to boost learning environments for thousands of pupils, as well as staff, at their meeting on June 10.

Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “We’re very proud of the Kirklees family of schools and their essential place at the heart of local communities.

“Schools provide more than education and care for our children. They support health and wellbeing, they support the wider family and they work with their community more than ever.

“Through our strong relationships with schools, we will ensure the improvements are delivered to an excellent standard for current and future pupils.

“Our aim is to replace inefficient materials with modern systems and enhance the physical environment for all concerned. By investing in our children, we are investing in their futures.”

Wherever possible, changes will be completed during school holiday periods to avoid disruption to children, families and staff.

Cabinet are also being asked to fund a suitable environment for 18 new places for children with complex communication and interaction needs. This would be at New Mill Infants School and New Mill Junior School and provide the right conditions for an ‘Additionally Resourced Provision’ (ARP) – an environment giving specialist support.

A final decision on creating the ARP at New Mill will then be made by the national Department for Education.

Coun Jane Rylah, Cabinet member for Education, said: “It is a major priority to support our more vulnerable learners and transform services for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

“There is a growing demand for specialist school places across the country. Here in Kirklees, we’re doing everything possible to secure more places within the district and meet our local need.

“Additionally Resourced Provisions have opened at other local schools, tackling inequality and creating the right conditions for children to fulfil their potential.

“ARPs are nurturing spaces specifically tailored to their pupils. We have already seen the difference they make to children, young people and families.”

Another part of the council’s SEND transformation is the ongoing work to rebuild and relocate two special schools – Woodley School and College and Joseph Norton Academy.