Huddersfield and Kirklees By Air

Aerial views of towns and villages in North Kirklees will feature in a new film called Huddersfield and Kirklees By Air.

It is the latest film by Pathways Productions, who have done similar films featuring the landscapes of other local areas.

Long time producer and cameraman Peter Thornton and his wife Judith, along with drone operator Mark Sykes, have come up with a new look at Kirklees.

Beginning at Castle Hill near Huddersfield, the film then takes a look inside the Town Hall in Huddersfield before flying around the town, calling at the Parish Church, the Byram Arcade and St George Square at the railway station.

The Tolson Museum, Greenhead Park and the Huddersfield Canal are explored before flying away to the village of Almondbury.

Hartshead and Cleckheaton are next on the aerial trip with a great view of the motorway service station and Oakwell Hall.

Dewsbury, with it’s medieval Minster and impressive Town Hall, is followed by Golcar and the villages of Milnsbridge and Longwood, with the huge rail viaducts shown from above.

The Huddersfield Narrow Canal leads onto Slaithwaite, the only town in Britain to have a canal running down its main street.

Scissett and Clayton West include a heritage railway, before Skelmanthorpe and the Emley Moor transmitting tower, and then Shelley is shown.

Scammonden and Dean Head reservoirs in the north of Kirklees are then shown from the air prior to Holme Moss mast near Holmfirth.

Honley is then featured next, and finally Marsden and the Standedge Canal Tunnel, before flying back to Castle Hill.