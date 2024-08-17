Hanging Heaton Golf Club champions neurodiversity with generous donation to the ADHD Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hanging Heaton Golf Club has raised more than £3,000 for the The ADHD Foundation Neurodiversity Charity.

During the recent captaincy of Ian Kilburn, Hanging Heaton Golf Club’s members came together through a series of fundraising activities such as auctions, quizzes, charity days and a sponsored event where members played 72 holes of golf from 4am until 9pm, raising a total of £3,359.25 for the charity.

Ian said: “ADHD is gathering momentum in public understanding. Fundraising for The ADHD Foundation Neurodiversity Charity was our opportunity to further enhance that level of understanding in our own community.

“The membership at HHGC are always very supportive of the Captains’ Annual Charity, and I would like express my gratitude to them for their big-hearted donations.”

Ian Kilburn and Dr Tony Lloyd. Photo: ADHD Foundation

The ADHD Foundation is the UK’s leading neurodiversity charity and has been chosen by the golf club as its annual charity of choice.

The donation will fund the participation of seven local schools in the national Umbrella Project campaign – the country’s most recognisable public art installation celebrating neurodiversity.

Every year The ADHD Foundation installs thousands of colourful umbrellas overhead in iconic public spaces.

Seven schools in the Dewsbury area will be selected to each have their own mini Umbrella Project installation in the spring, in addition to receiving neurodiversity training for teachers and educational resources for the students from the charity.

Dr Tony Lloyd, CEO of the ADHD Foundation Neurodiversity Charity, said: “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the members of Hanging Heaton Golf Club for their generosity.

“Because of this donation, we’ll be reaching even more children with the message that ‘thinking differently’ is a superpower.”