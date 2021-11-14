Ashworth Grange care home to host Christmas Market for Dewsbury community

Ashworth Grange care home in Dewsbury

The Ashworth Grange Christmas Market will take place on Monday, November 15, from 2pm until 4pm, when visitors will be able to enjoy warm refreshments from the outside bar, including hot chocolate, mulled wine, warm mince pies and hot dogs.

A range of Christmas market stalls will sell crafts and gifts, including stocking fillers such as Reindeer chocolate noses and other sweet treats. There will also be stalls selling jewellery, Avon products, home knitted items, a plant stall, candle and wax melts, plus home-made wooden gifts.

The care team at Ashworth Grange, on Ashworth Green, have also invited Father Christmas along and are hoping he will have time to drop in to say hello during the afternoon.

Colette Senior, Ashworth Grange’s lifestyle manager, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming our local community into our gardens for a festive afternoon and a little Christmas shopping.

“Some of our residents will be helping out on the day, both setting up the market and supporting on some of the stalls, so please come along and join in the fun.

“If any local producers, crafters or market sellers would like to join us on the day, we still have some stalls available, so please get in touch.”