A front view of the family home that's for sale currently in Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

This detached home in its leafy village location just outside Dewsbury has a raft of stunning facilities that include a spacious dining kitchen, luxury bathrooms, a gym and a summerhouse.

The four bedroom property’s central reception hall with panelled walls has an ascending staircase, and boot room with stained glass window off.

A square bay-fronted living room has a feature fireplace with carved stone surround and living flame gas fire, while the dining room, also with a feature fireplace and living flame gas fire, has a hexagonal style corner window.

Bespoke units with matching dressers and marbled worktops furnish the dining kitchen, that has underfloor heating, and integrated appliances that include a Bosch microwave, dishwasher and washing machine. A utility porch adds further space.

All four double bedrooms off the first floor landing have fitted wardrobes. One room has a hexagonal window and a period fireplace.

Further to these is a stylish bathroom with free-standing bath, and a separate shower room, both with underfloor heating,

With the lawned front garden is a block-paved driveway and parking, and the home gymnasium.

An enclosed rear garden is ideal for outdoor entertaining, with its corner summerhouse that has light, power and bi-fold doors that open out to a patio area.

The swish dining kitchen, with bespoke units, integrated appliances, and underfloor heating.

Tree-lined Heaton Avenue is on the fringe of Earlsheaton, and has many amenities within easy reach, from shops to schools, to leisure facilities.

Dewsbury and Ossett are also close by, along with ready access to the national motorway network.This home in Heaton Avenue, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury​, is for sale at £525,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agents, Ossett.