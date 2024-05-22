Inside stunning open plan home overlooking valley, for sale at just under £500k

Its ground floor accommodation includes a hallway, and a newly refurbished, spacious kitchen with plenty of storage, integrated appliances and dual aspect windows to bring in natural light while showcasing the wonderful views outside.

Textured luxury vinyl, wood-effect tiled flooring runs through the hallway and much of the ground floor.

The large open plan lounge and diner with space for a larger style suite has a vast feature window looking out over the stunning landscape. French doors open to outside from the dining area.

A guest cloakroom and a separate, recently refurbished utility room has units to match those in the kitchen.

Four double bedrooms on the first floor all have lovely views, with the main bedroom having an en suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.

The remaining three bedrooms all have fitted wardrobes, and there's a large contemporary family bathroom with both bath and shower. One bedroom is currently used as a home office, and another as a dressing room.

With its professionally designed garden alongside a private driveway and detached double garage with power and light, this property makes the most of its gorgeous surroundings.

A long terrace with various seating areas offer the ideal setting for al fresco dining, entertaining and relaxation, along with the lawned area and planted zones adding interest.

Long Croft View is within easy reach of the M62, M1 and A1, with a local train station just minutes away and several bus routes within walking distance of the property.

This home, 2 Long Croft View, Upper Batley, is for sale at £499,950, with Barkers Estate Agents, Birstall, tel. 01924 473111.

