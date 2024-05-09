Inside five-bed Liversedge Hall - now for sale with annexe and double garage

Grade ll-Listed Liversedge Hall dates back to the mid-1800s, and before that, a hall that originated as far back as the 13th century stood on the same site.

The two floors of the imposing five-bedroom property contain spacious and well-lit rooms, ideal for growing families, while stained glass mullion windows and period fireplaces are among the Hall’s special features.

An added cottage gives further flexible accommodation, and can be used either as part of the main house, or as an independent entity.

The large central hallway leads you to three good size reception rooms and an attractive dining kitchen with fitted units.

On the first floor are four individually styled double bedrooms and a modern house bathroom.

Accommodation within the attached cottage comprises one double bedroom, a bathroom, a living room and a dining kitchen. Access is at both ground and first floor levels with a separate entrance allowing full independent living if so desired.

A gated driveway leads in to the Hall’s grounds and attractive gardens, with established trees, plants and shrubs, that add to the property's general appeal.

There is plenty of driveway parking for vehicles, along with a detached double garage that has a workshop suitable for a wide range of purposes.

The Hall’s quiet but handy central location is within easy striking distance of a range of schools, including Heckmondwike Grammar School.

Town centres, and main transport links and networks, are easily accessible, with both Dewsbury and Mirfield train stations within a couple of miles.

Liversedge Hall and Annexe, Liversedge, is for sale at a price of £650,000, with Trust Sales and Lettings, Heckmondwike, tel. 01924 692240.

1 . Liversedge Hall and Annexe, Liversedge The hallway has an air of grandeur. Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings, Heckmondwike Photo Sales

2 . Liversedge Hall and Annexe, Liversedge A bell still features in the hallway of the property. Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings, Heckmondwike Photo Sales

3 . Liversedge Hall and Annexe, Liversedge The beamed breakfast kitchen is bright and spacious. Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings, Heckmondwike Photo Sales

4 . Liversedge Hall and Annexe, Liversedge A reception room with feature fireplace and a charming window seat. Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings, Heckmondwike Photo Sales