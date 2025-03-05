Batley RAFA Club: Veteran centre and 'heart' of Batley threatened with closure

A popular centre that supports local veterans is appealing to the local community after being threatened with closure.

The Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) is a charity that supports veterans, former service men and women and their families.

It has 245 branches globally and around 67,000 members.

However, the local Birstall and Batley centre may close for good, after the RAFA association decided not to renew the lease on the Grade II listed building due to a leaky roof.

The RAFA centre in Batley could close later this spring.

The charity was previously located on Field Lane, but moved to its current premises, Broughton House on Cambridge Street, in 1974 – celebrating its 50th anniversary last August.

Since opening, the centre has provided a “safe space” for not only veterans but the local community - running a variety of events including Motown nights and coffee mornings.

Known as “the heart” of the town, the centre is now appealing to the local community to help the centre remain open.

RAFA centre supporter, Elizabeth Lycett, said: “Batley RAFA club has been the heart and centre of batley for over 70 years.

"Offering refuge, help and a place where retired service men can come talk to others who relate to their experiences and keep their brotherhood comradorie alive.

"This building is so important to the community we would love to keep this place going, if offers so much and does so much for the people of the Batley community.”

The centre could close as early as May, which is the deadline for the lease renewal.

In response, the charity is looking for donations or building supplies to help rebuild the roof of the Grade II listed building.

Posting to social media, a spokesperson for the Batley RAFA club said: “We help and support so many people in our community on a daily basis and this news has absolutely devastated so many of them.

"Our aim, currently, is to get enough people, time, resources, materials and funding to be able to carry out the necessary repairs in order for the branch to reverse their decision.

"Let's get the word out there now, please share where you can and help us save our community club which has been literally a life line to so many and ensure we continue to be here for others in the future.”