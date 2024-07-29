Batley and Birstall RAFA Club to celebrate 50 years in Cambridge Street premises with live music event
The event will take place on Saturday, August 3 from 3pm.
The club was previously located on Field Lane, but moved to its current premises – Broughton House on Cambridge Street – in 1974.
Batley and Birstall RAFA Club secretary, Linzi Sutherland, said the club is “celebrating that we have been here in this building for 50 years”.
Linzi said the club moved to the new site when its membership outgrew the previous property.
She said the current property used to be a chapel, and was renovated by the club’s members, opening on August 1 in 1974.
The barbecue is set to take place from 3pm, with live singer – Shannon Wilks – performing at 5pm. This will be followed by a disco and karaoke.
Posting on the Batley and Birstall RAFA Club Facebook page, the club said: “We are celebrating 50 years since Batley and Birstall RAFA Club moved into our current home and we would love all of you to come and celebrate with us.
“We are welcoming new members so we can hopefully keep going for another 50 years.”
The Batley and Birstall RAFA Club is a private members’ club which welcomes new members, especially those from the armed forces.
The Royal Air Force Association has around 245 branches globally and around 67,000 members.
More information about the event can be found on the Batley and Birstall RAFA Club’s Facebook page.
