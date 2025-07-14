Bird flu in Mirfield/Ravensthorpe: Government issues update on 3km protection zone around premises following detection of HPAI in poultry in June
The 3km protection zone, along with a 10km surveillance zone, was declared around a premises near Ravensthorpe on June 11 after highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in poultry there.
A recent announcement from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency said the protection zone has now ended, and the area that formed it has become part of the 10km surveillance zone.
The surveillance zone is subject to a number of measures, including keeping a record of visitors to premises where poultry is kept, and recording poultry movements.
On July 7, Defra said: “Following successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the zone near Ravensthorpe, Kirklees, West Yorkshire (AIV 2025/45), the 3km protection zone has ended and the area that formed it becomes part of the 10km surveillance zone.”
