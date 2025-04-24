Housing provider organises ‘Days of Action’ to help clean up Bradford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housing provider Incommunities has announced a new series of ‘Days of Action’ to help clean up local areas across Bradford, building on the success of last year’s clean-ups.

The six Days of Action will see Incommunities teaming up with local residents and organisations to carry out activities such as litter picking, painting, weeding, and planting shrubs.

Following a strong turnout in 2024, when Incommunities worked with residents, local authorities, and community groups to make a real difference across Bradford, the new series aims to continue these efforts and address issues like rubbish dumping.

Colleagues from Bradford Council, West Yorkshire Police and Community Payback will also be on hand to help at some of the events.

Everyone is welcome to join and will be equipped with litter pickers, bags, and gloves.

The first event is scheduled for Wednesday May 7, from 10am to 2pm, at Hendford Drive and Alcester Garth, BD3 0SD.

Lindsey Roche, Head of Neighbourhood Management at Incommunities, said: “We understand how much fly-tipping and rubbish being dumped upsets people. There’s no excuse for it and it is an issue across the Bradford district. These Days of Action are just one of the ways we’re tackling it head on.

“Last year’s clean-ups were really successful, with strong support from local residents and partners and we are grateful for everyone who’s helping this year. We invite everyone to join us - for any amount of time they can spare, even if it is just for ten minutes.”

Residents at last year's Days of Action

Cllr Kamran Hussain, Bradford Council’s Portfolio Holder for Neighourhoods and Community Safety, said: “These ‘Days of Action’ always attract an enthusiastic response from residents and allow people to take positive action and pride in their neighbourhoods. I hope this year gets a similar response.”

Full schedule of events:

Wednesday, 7th May, 10am - 2pm, Hendford Drive and Alcester Garth, BD3 0SD

Wednesday, 4th June, 10am - 1pm, Weller Close, Darney Lane, BD5 7BQ

Wednesday, 18th June, 10am - 2pm, Springfield Avenue and Dixon Avenue, Scholemoor

Wednesday, 2nd July, 10am - 1pm, Wycoller Road, Wyke, BD12 8PX

Wednesday, 10th September, 9.30am - 1pm, Bank View House; and Denby House and Valley View, Baildon, BD17 5QT

Wednesday, 15th October, 10am - 2pm, West Bank Rise and Coronation Way, Braithwaite

For more information, contact Incommunities via social media or call 0330 175 9540.

Days may be rescheduled at short notice due to weather, and any changes will be shared on Incommunities’ social media channels.