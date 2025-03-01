Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gladiators has introduced two new faces for 2025! 📺

Two new faces have been added to the Gladiators cast for 2025.

It takes the full roster to 18 - making for plenty of variety.

The BBC show is back and the competition is heating up.

Gladiators is back - and there are two terrifying new stars taking on potential challengers this year. The BBC revival of the beloved show has returned for a brand new season in 2025.

The roster for the series has been expanded to 18 for the latest episodes. Fans have been warned that the new episodes will be “tougher and more powerful than ever”.

Who are the new Gladiators for 2025?

Cyclone and Hammer have joined the cast of Gladiators | BBC

Two fresh faces have been added to the Gladiators roster for the second season. The new additions are: Cyclone and Hammer.

Cyclone

23-year-old Cyclone is an Irish Powerlifter and at 5 foot 10 considers herself the ultimate all-round athlete. She said: “I’ve got the look, I’ve got the energy and I’ve got the muscles.”

Hammer

Joining Cyclone is 32-year-old World Rowing Champion, Hammer, from Nottingham. At 6 foot 5, Hammer claims that the combination of his strength and speed, at the height and size that he is, is rare and sets him apart from everyone else.

He said: “When you’ve got 19 stones sprinting at you, you’ve got no chance. I’m getting you.”

Full cast of Gladiators 2025

As well as the two new faces, the BBC has confirmed the line-up of returning Gladiators. There will be a total of 18 on the roster, including:

Apollo

Athena

Bionic

Comet

Cyclone (new for season two)

Diamond

Dynamite

Electro

Fire

Fury

Giant

Hammer (new for season two)

Legend

Nitro

Phantom

Sabre

Steel

Viper

While Nitro is still part of the team, an injury during training meant that Harry Aikines-Aryeetey has had to step out of events. He explained in a post on Instagram: “Speed is my thing, but sometimes life throws a curveball!

“During training for series 2 earlier this year, I picked up an unexpected knee injury, which means I’ll be shifting gears this series and sitting out the events.

“But don’t worry, I’m recharging and more energised than ever! You’ll still catch me bringing the Nitro spirit to your screens, hyping up my fellow Gladiators, and keeping the energy sky-high. Bring on series 2 of Gladiators!”