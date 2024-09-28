Lourdes of the North: Historic Torchlight Procession coming to the streets of Batley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Organised by St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, on Cross Bank Road, the procession will start at 7.30pm in the grounds of St Mary’s Catholic Primary School before ending with Benediction at the church.
The historic event was first held in 1951 as an act of public worship, with thousands of people following the statue of Our Lady as she is carried through the streets of Batley.
The procession returned to Batley in 2022 after a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is affectionately known as the ‘Lourdes of the North’ in honour of the processions held in the southwestern French town which began as far back as the nineteenth century.
Enroute, the Rosary is prayed and Marian hymns are sung, with a pie and peas supper available in the Parish Hall afterwards.
To find out more about the Batley Torchlight Procession visit https://www.stmarybatley.co.uk/torchlight-procession
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.