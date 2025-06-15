Hugh Bonneville leads the cast of The Gold - but there are plenty of other well-known actors in series 2 👀

The Gold’s latest season will continue on BBC this weekend.

Hugh Bonneville is joined by plenty of familiar faces.

But who are the actors in the cast of series 2?

The hunt for the stolen Brink’s-Mat gold continues in the second series of The Gold. Fans of the acclaimed historical drama faced a very long wait for new episodes but they are finally here.

Downton Abbey legend Hugh Bonneville leads the cast of the BBC show. However he’s not the only familiar face in the cast.

The series will continue with the third episode tonight (June 15) and the fourth tomorrow (June 16). Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Gold on TV?

Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce in The Gold series 2 | BBC

The full boxset of The Gold series 2 is already available to binge watch on BBC iPlayer right now. All of the episodes became available last Sunday (June 8).

However if you prefer to watch it on linear TV, The Gold will be on BBC One/ One HD at 9pm tonight and tomorrow. The episodes will each run for around an hour and will finish at 10pm.

Who is in the cast of The Gold series 2?

Ahead of the premiere of the second season of the acclaimed drama, the BBC has confirmed the cast for the latest batch of episodes. It includes:

Brian Boyce – Hugh Bonneville

Nicki Jennings – Charlotte Spencer

Tony Brightwell - Emun Elliott

Kenneth Noye – Jack Lowden

John Palmer – Tom Cullen

Marnie Palmer – Stefanie Martini

Charlie Miller – Sam Spruell

Tony Lundy – Stephen Campbell Moore

Douglas Baxter – Joshua McGuire

Jerren – Joshua Samuels

Logan Campbell – Tom Hughes

Alice Harper – Tamsin Topolski

CS Cath McClean – Amanda Drew

Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart – Peter Davison

Lena – Antonia Desplat

Enrique – Sean Teale

Kadene – Rochelle Neil

Lauretta – Lorna Brown

Harry Bowman – Silas Carson

Jed Nixon - Thomas Coombes

Alyssa - Olivia Grant

Ivan - Aleksander Jovanovic

Speaking about the show, Hugh Bonneville said: “Gold is a mysterious metal. It’s been around forever, has survived every economic crash and adorns bodies all around the world. It’s synonymous with luxury and wealth. If you’ve got gold, you’re associated with the Midas touch. That’s the myth and the allure of this extraordinary commodity.

“So, when a huge robbery involving gold takes place, your imagination is immediately sparked. In series one we learned about the process of smelting, bringing the proceeds to market, laundering the profits of the sale, and the effect of that money on people and on the economy. Goodies and baddies, cops and robbers.”

Which actors haven’t returned for series 2?

The Gold has had a bit of a turnover in the cast for the second season. A handful of actors who had key roles in the first series have not returned for the new episodes.

It includes:

Sean Harris as Gordon Parry (season 1)

Adam Nagaitis as Micky McAvoy (season 1)

Daniel Ings as Archie Osbourne (season 1)

Dominic Cooper will appear in a guest role as Edwyn Cooper in series two, having been part of the main cast in the first season.

What to expect from The Gold series 2?

The preview for the second series of the acclaimed BBC drama has been released. It reads: “Following the conviction of some of those involved in the theft and handling of the Brink’s-Mat gold, the police realised that they had only ever been on the trail of half of the Brink’s-Mat gold. Series two is inspired by some of the theories around what happened to the other half.

“As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime. The Brink’s-Mat Task Force embark on a series of dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police.”

