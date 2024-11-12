It could make a big difference 😨

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spotify Wrapped arrived today.

The streaming service has the option to use it for free - but you can also pay a monthly fee.

If you are not a Premium user, you might wonder if you will get access to Spotify Wrapped.

Spotify Wrapped is out now and you might be wondering if you only use the free version, if you will also get one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are wanting to feel nostalgic and be reminded of your favourite tracks from the past - see how you can find old Spotify Wrapped playlists here. Unfortunately you cannot see the round-up graphics from prior years.

But if you are a free Spotify user, you might be wondering if you will get Wrapped when it finally releases. Here’s all you need to know:

Spotify Wrapped 2024. Photo: Spotify | Spotify

Is Spotify Wrapped just for Premium users?

Uproxx reports that Spotify Wrapped is for all users - whether they are free or premium. So if you don’t pay for the monthly subscription, you won’t miss out on the round-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the website adds that there will be some differences in experience between paid and free members.

How is Spotify Wrapped different for free users?

According to Uproxx, Premium members get access to some more interactive features when Spotify Wrapped releases. Last year (2023), for example, paid users had features such as mood and personality assessments - but free users still get all the important stuff, like top songs and artists.

Are you excited for Spotify Wrapped this year? Do you have any predictions on who will be the most streamed artists - share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].