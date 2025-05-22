Sky Sports will be showing all the action from Premier League Darts Night 16 live tonight (May 22) 🎯

It is the penultimate night of the Premier League Darts.

One place is up for grabs in the 2025 play-off.

But how can you follow the action live from Sheffield?

Just one place remains up for grabs in the 2025 Premier League Darts play-offs - and it will be decided in Sheffield tonight. The Steel City is hosting the last night of regular action before the dramatic conclusion next week.

Nathan Aspinall and Michael van Gerwen are separated by just four points in the standings. However only one of them will be able to secure a spot at The O2 in London on May 29.

If you didn’t manage to get tickets for the action in Sheffield, you will want to know how to follow the action at home. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Premier League Darts on TV today?

Nathan Aspinall during the 2025 Premier League Darts | George Wood/Getty Images

The final week of regular action (Night 16) will take place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield tonight (May 22). Just four of the players will then make it through to the play-off next week in London.

Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price have already secured a spot at The O2 arena. But the fourth place will go down to the wire with The Asp and MVG both in with a chance of grabbing it.

Coverage is set to begin at 7pm today (May 22) and will run throughout the night. Sky has also confirmed which channels the action will be on.

Which Sky Sports channel is the darts on?

Throughout the competition’s previous 15 weeks, Sky Sports has regularly moved around the channel for the darts - depending on other sporting events. Fortunately for the penultimate week of the Premier League it will be on easy to find channels.

It will be live on Sky Sports Main Event/ HD from 7pm and coverage will continue on the channel throughout the rest of the night. But if you don’t have access to Main Event it will also be on Sky Sports Action/ HD.

Now TV subscribers with the sports package will also be able to watch the Premier League darts on that streaming service. Simply go to the app and head to the sports tab to find the live coverage this evening.

