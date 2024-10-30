How had this not been added years ago! 😅

Netflix Moments will make rewatching your favourite scenes much easier.

You can save clips from shows and movies with just the tap of a button.

But not all users will get it straight away.

Netflix is about to make it much easier to relive your favourite moments in shows and

movies. The streaming giant has rolled out a brand new feature that will let you watch clips you’ve saved over and over.

Dubbed - Netflix Moments - it is being rolled out to users now, but some will have to wait longer than others. It will also make sharing clips from shows on social media much more convenient.

So, you may have to be a tad more careful when it comes to spoilers the next time a major Netflix series drops a new batch of episodes. Perhaps avoid social media the day Squid Game season two arrives this Christmas.

What is the Netflix Moments feature?

The snazzy new feature will, in the words of Netflix, let you “easily save, relive, and share” your favourite moments. It will mean that if a scene in the latest series of Bridgerton (for example) really pulled at your heart strings and you want to watch it over and over, you now can - without having to fiddle around with fast forwarding and stopping at the right time.

Or if a new action film has dropped and you just have to show a friend That One Scene, it will be super easy. In fact it's such a good idea, it kind of seems ludicrous that it wasn’t already part of the Netflix experience already.

Netflix Moments feature in action. Photo: Netflix | Netflix

How does Netflix Moments work?

The streaming giant has announced the feature will work on the mobile versions of its app - so not yet on your smart TV or laptop. All you will need to do is tap Moments at the bottom of your screen, and it’ll automatically save to your My Netflix tab.

You can revisit your Moments anytime on your phone, and if you rewatch the episode or film, it will start playing right from the scene you bookmarked.

Sharing Moments on Instagram, Facebook, and other social platforms is just as easy. You can share a Moment as you create it or, from the My Netflix tab, you can select a scene and tap to share it across all of your platforms.

Who can use Netflix Moments?

Announcing the feature this week, Netflix revealed that it is initially only available for iOS users. However it promises it will be rolled out to Android devices in the coming weeks.

What do you think of Netflix Moments, will you be using it? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].