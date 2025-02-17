This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The beloved David Bowie film Labyrinth is set to tour with a live band across the UK in 2025.

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert is set to perform in Glasgow, London, Sheffield, Southend and more.

Here’s the full list of tour dates and also how you can watch the original film from the comfort of your own home.

For the first time ever, Jim Henson’s iconic film Labyrinth is set to tour the UK in concert featuring the unmistakable voice of the late David Bowie.

The Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert follows overwhelming demand for a previously announced performance at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with an additional date now added at London’s Eventim Apollo on April 13th.

The UK tour will officially begin on November 22nd at Southend Cliffs Pavilion, followed by stops in Liverpool, Birmingham, Bath, Sheffield, and Edinburgh, concluding at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on November 30th.

The late David Bowie and Jennifer Connolly return to our big screens this year with the Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert touring across the UK. | Provided

Since its release on June 27, 1986, Labyrinth has cultivated a passionate and devoted following. Now, fans will be treated to a spectacular evening as the film is shown in stunning HD on a large screen, with a live band performing alongside Bowie’s original vocals. The concert will feature the unforgettable songs and score composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.

Produced by Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, known for its live concert screenings of iconic films like Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Rocketman, Labyrinth: In Concert promises to be an extraordinary experience.

"Bringing the legendary collaboration between Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, and Trevor Jones to fans in a live concert setting is a dream come true,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents. “Hearing Bowie’s vocals accompanied by a live band while watching the film will give every Labyrinth fan goosebumps.”

“It’s always incredible when the amazing fans of Labyrinth gather to watch and rewatch this beloved fantasy classic,” says Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding at The Jim Henson Company. “With Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert, we’re inviting both long-time fans and newcomers to experience the world of the Goblin King like never before. It’s bound to be a ‘Magic Dance!’"

Where is Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert touring in the UK in 2025?

Labyrinth: In Concert is set to take over the following venues in the UK on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to attend Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert?

Presale tickets

Venue and Ticketmaster presales will commence from 10am GMT on February 19 2025.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence on February 21 2025 from 10am GMT through Ticketmaster.

Where can I watch the original Labyrinth starring David Bowie?

Those wishing to catch up on the soundtrack might want to check out Prime Video, as the film featuring David Bowie and Jennifer Connolly is available as part of a Prime subscription, but for those not wanting to be tied down it is also available to rent or purchase through a number of digital stores.

Are you interested in seeing Labyrinth on the big screen once again with a full live band? Share your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.