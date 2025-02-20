Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon.

Batley Bulldogs’ delayed Championship campaign finally begins this Sunday - against an Oldham outfit who have noticed 92 points in two games.

The Roughyeds hit 50 points past highly-fancied York Knights in their season-opener last weekend to follow-up from their 42-4 Challenge Cup success over fellow Championship side Barrow Raiders.

The Bulldogs, due to the odd amount of teams in the division for 2025, had to sit the curtain-raising weekend out, but Oldham’s recent performances have certainly caught the eye of head coach Mark Moxon.

He told the Reporter Series ahead of Batley’s trip to Boundary Park on Sunday, February 23 (kick off 3pm):

“They have played particularly well and they have put nearly 50 points on two established Championship teams. It is going to be a real challenge and one that we will have to be up for because they have made a great start.

“They have got quality all over the field. They have got a large budget and they have bought ex-Super League players that know the intricacies of the game. They are very physical and are very strong in the middle channel. They have got a Super League standard half in Josh Drinkwater and he is well supplemented by the other halves, whether it’s Riley Dean or Danny Craven.

“Then they have got some real quality with the outside backs as well. They have got some experience and youth with plenty of pace and plenty of power.

“All in all it is going to be a tough gig. But we will be ready for it, we will be well prepared and the lads will be up for it.”

Asked if he thought there were any surprises on the opening weekend of the new campaign, Moxon said:

“I don’t think there were any real surprises apart from nobody expected to see York get beat by 50. Other than that I think it went as everybody expected.

“Maybe Doncaster getting beat by 20 was a surprise because they have got a strong squad, but Featherstone are really strong.

“On the day, anybody can beat anybody. We said that all last year and I think it will be the same this year.”

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have been drawn away at Super League side Leigh Leopards - who beat Batley in the 2022 Championship Grand Final - in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.

Moxon said: “I think it is a good draw for us. There is a bit of history there between the two clubs, with that being the Grand Final venue. Due to that, I think Derek’s (Beaumont, owner) got a soft spot for Batley and I think he has got a respect for what we have achieved over the last few years with the resources we have got.

“I am hoping Derek is going to look after the club, which I am sure he will. It will be great for the lads. It’s a nice venue and they have taken Super League by storm.

“It’s an event every time they play with the bands, so it will be a great atmosphere and experience for all the boys to play in it.”

Moxon also confirmed that he should have a fully fit squad to choose from aside from long-term injuries to Luke Cooper and Lucas Walshaw.