Headingley hosted the first 745 Game.

The 745 Game in aid of people living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) blasted off in superb showstopping style in front of over 10,000 people at AMT Headingley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The inaugural charity match, the brainchild of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow and former rugby union ace Ed Slater, brought stars from both codes together for the first ever hybrid game in this country.

And Burrow’s rugby league team of legends came out on top, 33-21, in a competitive and entertaining contest.

It is now hoped that the occasion - which delivered spectacularly both on and off the field - is the first of many.

It needs to be.

A crowd of 10,044, the vast majority, perhaps, not really knowing what to expect before a ball was thrown, showed there is a healthy appetite for such a unique sporting event.

The team sheet certainly helped, with the likes of former England internationals Danny Cipriani and Billy Twelvetrees representing Team Slater, and old Rhinos favourites Danny McGuire, Keith Senior and Adrian Morley wearing the yellow and blue shirts of Team Burrow.

The distinctive name for the match derived from the numbers worn by Rob (7) and Ed (4), along with Scottish rugby union legend Doddie Weir (5), whose sons Angus and Hamish, represented Team Slater, as did the sons of former Huddersfield Town striker Marcus Stewart, who is battling MND.

Those shirts were designed by Rob’s children, who all had a starring role prior to kick off with his daughters part of the dance troupe which wowed Headingley before his son, Jackson, along with Ed’s son Frank, brought out the match ball.

Ahead of refereeing duo Ben Thaler and Frank Murphy blowing the first whistle, everyone inside the home of Leeds Rhinos was reminded about why we were all there.

“Every moment. Every point scored. Every smile on the players’ face. It is all dedicated to the fight. We are all part of the 745 team.”

But that competitive edge soon got going with the union legends making the perfect start in the 13 on 13 game with Tom Johnson streaking away to score the first five-point try. Geordan Murphy added an extra two points.

The league side produced a fantastic response after constant pressure with half-back pairing Danny McGuire, the new head coach of Castleford Tigers, and the recently retired Luke Gale combining for the former to go over. Gale, the new academy head coach at Wakefield Trinity, converted to make it level at 7-7.

It was fun, entertaining and highly watchable. Maybe not so much for former Leeds star and ex-Batley Bulldogs head coach Matt Diskin who limped off with a suspected torn hamstring.

He told the crowd on the PA system: “It’s competitive. They (Team Slater) are playing really well, they are a handful and tough in the tackle but we have adjusted to it.”

Team Burrow had more than adjusted to the conditions and rules, with unlimited tackles allowed in a team’s own half and six tackles coming into play once the attacking team passes halfway.

And there was barely a time for the majority of the first 40 when the rugby league retirees when they weren’t in the opposition half.

Paul McShane, one of the few names on the team sheet not to have officially hung up the boots, put the home side in front after latching onto his own kick before Waine Pryce’s touchdown in the corner gave them a deserved 19-7 lead.

Gale and Cipriani, instrumental in their respective side’s attacking build-up play, were given a rest as the game edged to the interval.

Cipriani told the crowd: “We are all here for one cause. It’s great to get everybody into one stadium, for one reason. There’s no rivalry, there’s no division.

“It’s great to be on the field with some of these league legends and learn a thing or two.”

No doubt he was learning from the recent Championship treble winner in Gale, who added: “It’s fantastic. Everybody is having a good time.”

The union side got back into the game on the stroke of half-time via Matt Banahan to reduce the lead to 19-14.

And although the heavens opened above Headingley at the break, the spirits certainly weren’t dampened as the thoroughly engaged crowd was treated to club mascot race, which was won by Swinton’s lion.

Ronnie the Rhino came a close second.

The main action restarted with Twelvetrees sliding over after great work by Cipriani to edge the visitors in front, 19-21.

But Gale and McGuire sumptuously combined again for the latter’s second of the contest to make it 26-21.

“It was really enjoyable,” McGuire said. “I’m tired now. It has been good fun but I am going to be sore for a few days.

“Hopefully it can become an annual thing now.”

If there is a Round Two in 2025, Team Burrow will go into it 1-0 up with Pryce confirming the win with his double late on, although there was still time for Barrie McDermott to receive his marching orders for a humorous ‘clash’ with Hamish Weir.

Rob’s dad Geoff Burrow and Ed Slater presented the inaugural 745 Game shield to the victors - with everyone associated with both rugby communities relishing the prospect of the next instalment.

Make it happen.

Rob Burrow Legends: Gary Connolly, Thomas Minns, Keith Senior, Ryan Atkins, Waine Pryce, Danny McGuire, Luke Gale, Ewan Dowes, Paul McShane, Kylie Leuluai, nGareth Ellis, Ben Westwood, Adrian Morley. Subs Matt Diskin, Bob Beswick, Luke Ambler, Brett Delaney, Jimmy Keinhorst, Derrell Griffin, Kyle Wood, Aaron Murphy, Scott Murrell, Danny Brough, Graham Steadman

Ed Slater Legends: Alex Waller, Tom Youngs, Guy Thompson, Tom Wood, Tom Johnson, Phil Dowson, Micky Young, Danny Cipriani, Billy Twelvetrees, Dom Waldouck, Joe Simpson, Matt Banahan, Geordan Murphy. Subs Andy Forsyth, Anthony Allern, Finlay Stewart, Graham Kitchener, Kian Stewart, Kyle Traynor, Lee Dicksdon, Matt Cornwell, Matt Garvey, Michael Holford, Owain James, Paddy McAllister, Tom Cruse, Tommy Bell, Ben Pienaar, Angus Weir, Hamish Weir

Referees: Ben Thaler and Frank Murphy